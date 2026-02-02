Super Bowls That Broke Fantasy Football: The Top 5 Shootouts Ever

We are all hoping to get an exciting game on Sunday when the No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks from the NFC take on the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots from the AFC in the 2026 Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

However, all Super Bowls are not created equal. Sometimes we get a high-scoring shootout, other times we get a tough defensive battle. Over the years, we have seen blowouts, overtime, comebacks, and legendary moments. These are the top five Super Bowls that had the most fantasy football fireworks. Something we hope to see more of on Sunday.

2018 Super Bowl: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles

The 2018 Super Bowl featured three of the six greatest fantasy football performances in history, and five of the top 25. This was the Super Bowl when the Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, upset the heavily favored Patriots. In this game, Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a one-yard touchdown pass on one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Despite losing, all the other huge performances came from the Patriots. Brady threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns, and his pass-catcher benefited tremendously. Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. While wide receiver Chris Hogan caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, fellow wideout Danny Amendola caught eight passes for 152 yards.

2017 Super Bowl: Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots

This was the Super Bowl when Brady led the Pats back from 28 - 3 down in the third quarter to win the game 34 - 28 in overtime. In this game, we got to see the single greatest fantasy game by any player in the history of the Super Bowl. That was running back James White, who rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 110 yards and another touchdown. Brady also had a huge game, throwing for 466 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Amendola had a big game in this one as well, catching eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

2025 Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Last year's Super Bowl saw two top 10 fantasy performances in Super Bowl history. The star of the game came from the losing team in wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He had the most prolific Super Bowl that any receiver had ever had in the big game, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts also had a huge game, throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while rushing for 72 yards and an additional touchdown. Hurts wasn't the only quarterback to have a big day; Patrick Mahomes also threw for 257 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and rushed for 25 yards.

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Back in 2020, the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl for the first time in this decade, but it wouldn't be the last. In this game, running back Damien Williams had an all-time great Super Bowl, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown, and catching four passes for 29 yards and another touchdown. Mahomes also went off in this one, throwing for 286 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown.

2024 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We have another Super Bowl in which the Chiefs knocked off the 49ers. The top stars showed up for this one with Mahomes throwing for 333 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and rushing for 66 yards. Christian McCaffrey also both rushed for 80 yards and tacked on 80 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight receptions.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: