Tennessee Titans Sign Wan'Dale Robinson; Wide Receiver Retains Fantasy Football Value

Wan'Dale Robinson is one of many free agents on Monday, March 9, to go on and join a new NFL team. Robinson signs with his old head coach, Brian Daboll, and the Tennessee Titans. As the Titans build a new look, elite offense, Robinson looks to provide great value as their newest weapon. In due time, he may reach new ceilings in fantasy football. This is how he will look in 2026.

Fantasy Football Impact

The Titans have a solid wide receiver depth chart heading into 2026. It is not elite, but nor is it bad. This is how the depth chart will look in Tennessee, barring any further additions:

WR1: Calvin Ridley

(Slot) WR2: Wan'Dale Robinson

WR3: Elic Ayomanor

WR4: Chimere Dike

This can be compared much to the Giants' 2025 depth chart. Ridley is the Titans' version of Malik Nabers, having been in a 30%+ target share. Robinson is then the No. 2 option, and in this offense and option, we can project Robinson to have a target share over 20%, especially given how much Daboll used him in New York. Robinson will maintain his fantasy football ranking of being a borderline Flex/WR2 option. There will be a very low risk in this draft pick.

By losing Robinson, or simply not retaining him, the Giants have their own interesting depth chart. Nabers will have his standard target share above 30% upon his return from injury. Surely the Giants will add another weapon, but for now, it is Darius Slayton, and the options behind him are lacking. He is not too viable in fantasy football. If anything, Slayton is a deep round stash with WR2 upside.

Tennessee Titans Sign Wide Receiver, Wan'Dale Robinson

ESPN Sources: former Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson reached agreement today with the Tennessee Titans. Robinson wjll be reunited with Titans OC and his former Giants HC Brian Daboll. pic.twitter.com/09kiFTwKT4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Brian Daboll has gone on a quest to add some of his old players. First, he nabbed Daniel Bellinger, and now, he gets Robinson in his offense. The Robert Saleh led Titans sign Robisnon to a 4-year deal worth $70 million. He is an elite slot wide receiver and thus, Daboll will help retain his fantasy football viability with WR2 upside.

The Titans' offense may see a huge leap in year two of Cam Ward. They add a premier playcaller in Daboll and Saleh models this defense to be reat alongside it, as he had done with the Jets. In fantasy football, Ridley will be a WR2 with WR1 upside, Robinson is a Flex with WR2 upside, and we will keep an eye on everyone else in the lead-up to training camp this July.

