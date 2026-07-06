Over the past four seasons, free agent RB Joe Mixon has been one of the highest-ranking players at his position in fantasy football. However, he has been missing in action after sitting out the entire 2025 -26 season due to injury. According to NFL.com, he sustained a high-ankle sprain during Week 2 of the 2024-25 season .A separate incident caused another foot injury during the offseason, sidelining for that entire campaign. After he asked for his release, the Texans granted his wish, and he is now searching for his next team. Several underlying factors that could come into play to determine his decision and which team decides to pick him up. He is 30 years old, which is considered "over the hill" for an RB. Additionally, his major connective foot surgery could make teams hesitant to sign him. Mixon has not publicly shown that he is healthy, and may be the primary reason he's remained a free agent for this long.

If he plans on returning to the NFL, there are plenty of options for him to show that he is still capable of continuing his career. First things first, Mixon should schedule a few private workouts with interested teams, which could change the narrative and prove that he is fully recovered. If he does sign with a new team, a mandatory physical will be conducted so team doctors can evaluate his condition thoroughly. A team could snatch Mixon off the market rather quickly if he agrees to a low-risk contract that's heavily incentivized. That way, the organization protects itself if he doesn't perform up to expectations or re-aggravates the injury.

Several teams could be in the Mixon sweepstakes, but where does he fit? And how would it affect fantasy football? Here are four teams who might consider signing the 8-year veteran RB.

Stabilizing the Cowboys' Backfield With a Proven Veteran Presence

With Javonte Williams as the unquestioned starter in Big D, there is questionable talent behind him on the depth chart. RBs Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue will compete for the backup job, but both players have limited experience. They combined for 128 attempts, 540 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Signing Mixon would stabilize the position and give the Cowboys a veteran presence with RB1 upside. They need veteran stability and someone to mentor the younger RBs, and Mixon could be the man for the job.

Running behind the Cowboys' massive O-line is a plus as they return all 5 starters from last season, not to mention that the Cowboys have 4-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Williams was targeted 51 times last season as Prescott targets RBs on 15% of his passes, and will dump it off quickly to one of them if he's under pressure. Mixon's arrival in Big D would likely revert him to a premium handcuff.

Due to his age and injury history, he wouldn't be expected to carry the offense, but would step into a complementary role instead. In standard and half PPR formats, Mixon projects as a touchdown-dependent flex option. The Cowboys finished 16th in offensive red-zone TD percentage (56.92%) and settled for far too many field goals for their liking. Mixon should be able to get plenty of touches and opportunities in goal-line situations.

Bringing a Proven Red-Zone Threat to the Broncos' Crowded Running Back Rotation

The Broncos already have an impressive group of RBs on the roster. J.K. Dobbins was having a phenomenal season until an injury cut it short. He has suffered three major season-ending injuries during his five years in the NFL, and the Broncos have to make sure they have solid depth behind him just in case. They have talent at the position, but RJ Harvey is more of a third-down, change-of-pace back. Jaleel McLaughlin is a receiving threat, while rookie Jonah Coleman may be used mostly in goal-line situations. Signing Mixon wouldn't be a bad idea as an insurance policy for Dobbins. Sean Payton prefers using several RBs in the rotation.

If the Broncos do decide to grab Mixon off the market, he would fit perfectly as an early-down grinder and a threat in the red zone. He scored 12 TDs during his last active season, and with a smaller workload than what he's used to, Payton would still find a way for him to be effective. Signing him would dramatically hurt Dobbins' fantasy stock. Playing in Payton's offense means high-value touches inside the red zone, and Mixon would probably assume the role of high-end RB3 or flex tier. For fantasy owners, Mixon signing with the Broncos needs to be treated with caution. Payton would likely play whoever is the most productive at the time, and making weekly starting decisions would be frustrating due to the unpredictability.



How Ben Johnson's Innovative Offense Could Maximize Mixon Alongside Swift and Monangai





With D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai as RB1 and RB2, the Bears have a solid duo. They led Chicago with the third-best rushing attack and were the only RB duo to rush for over 750 yards apiece. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has been extremely successful with RBs; the perfect example was his tenure as the offensive coordinator in Detroit, where he had Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery at his disposal. Imagine what he could do with the talented Mixon?

Johnson has such an innovative offensive mind that he would figure out a way to utilize Mixon even with Swift and Monangai solidified on the depth chart. Adding Mixon to the roster would be great news for quarterback Caleb Williams, giving him another weapon to utilize, but that won't bode well for fantasy football. A Mixon signing in the Windy City would cap Swift's upside, and could take away touches in the red zone. That would leave Mixon as a boom-or-bust gamble to find the end zone on a weekly basis.

Weighing the Impact of a Mixon Reunion With the Bengals

A reunion with his former team is not out of the question and would make an interesting scenario. Even though Chase Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, he isn't the patient, physical and versatile runner Mixon is. Samaje Perine is slated as RB2, but Mixon is talented enough to steal touches from him. Perine served as Mixon's backup the last time he was on the roster, and his return would give the Bengals a solid group of veteran RBs.

If Mixon returns to Cincy, Brown's RB2 ceiling immediately drops; however, Brown would still remain a strong play in PPR formats as one of Joe Burrow's primary pass-catchers out of the backfield. That said, Mixon taking carries away from Brown inherently hurts his breakout potential, as his numbers could suffer from less opportunities.

Mixon's greatest asset in fantasy football was always his high volume in a workhorse role, but those days appear to be over. During his last year as the Texans' RB, he posted an elite 77.7% opportunity share, ranking fifth among qualified RBs. He's likely to see anything near that number again, no matter where he signs. He also finished near the top of the league that same season with 16.3 weighted opportunities per game, proving how involved he was as a primary lead back.