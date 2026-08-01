The Must-Have Printable 2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: PPR Rankings With Bijan Robinson Leading The Way

Fantasy football season is here, and if you want to dominate your league mates, the first step is arriving at the war table with research and rankings you know that you can trust. To help you win, we’ve created a printable cheat sheet loaded with our 2026 NFL projections—your ultimate weapon to crush your opponents on draft day.

Quarterback Rankings

We see a lot of familiar faces near the top of the quarterback rankings, with Drake Maye making a huge jump from last season. However, after that, we start to see a lot of newer quarterbacks on the rise. There is a youth movement in the NFL, and you have to be on top of it if you want to win your fantasy league. The future is here, and you always need to be a step ahead of your competition.

Running Back Rankings

This is where you'll see that we are streets ahead of our competition. Running backs are where we most stray from the consensus. Every year there are breakout, league-winning stars at the position and massive busts, whether it's due to injuries or poor performance.

The running back position will swing the balance of power in your fantasy football league, so you have to get it right. We aren't playing it safe here and did a ton of research to have the best running back rankings.

Wide Receiver Rankings

When it comes to the wide receivers, you have to go after your guys and get them. That's exactly what we did here. We identified the best fantasy wide receivers, including AJ Brown, who is going to create fantasy gold in New England, and made sure you don't miss out on stars that your league mates will. It's all about talent recognition and statistical breakdown, and we did all the work for you.

Tight End Rankings

This might be the best crop of elite-level tight ends that we have seen in fantasy football in a long time. There are six guys with true TE1 overall upside and a handful of other guys looking to break out. It has never been this tough to rank meaningful tight ends in the past because of the talent and depth this season.

Kickers

No one wants them, but most of us have to deal with them. Outside of Brandon Aubrey, you shouldn't be drafting a kicker before the last round or perhaps the second-to-last round. It's time to get them out of fantasy football.

Team Defense

Defense is tough because there are only a handful worth drafting. After all, most fantasy owners stream the position. However, it's a good idea to take a look at the Week 1 schedule before you draft if you plan on streaming.

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