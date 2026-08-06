The Must-Have Printable 2026 PPR Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet (Updated): Stefon Diggs Shakes Up The Rankings

Fantasy football season is upon us, and if you want to dominate your league, the first step is showing up at the war table with research and rankings you know that you can trust. We're here to help you win, so we’ve created a printable PPR cheat sheet loaded with our 2026 NFL projections. Your ultimate weapon to crush your opponents on draft day. The Link for the cheat sheet is at the bottom of the page.

Quarterbacks

With the exception of Drake Maye ascending into the elite QB1 conversation, most of the names at the top of the QB rankings are familiar faces. Your Josh Allens, Lamar Jacksons, and Joe Burrows of the world. However, that next tier of quarterbacks that make up the lower-end QB1s features a ton of new young stars poised to make that leap to superstardom. Ranking that group was not an easy task this season.

Running Backs

Our rankings are significantly different from many rankings you'll see around the industry. It starts right near the top with us not wanting the risk of owning Christian McCaffrey, while having Omarion Hampton climbing the rankings once again. Throughout our rankings, you will see how much research we put into this without cutting and pasting the industry norms. That's why these rankings will help you win your league.

Wide Receivers

The biggest splash on this cheat sheet is the addition of Stefon Diggs. Not a ton has changed over the past few weeks, but Diggs' signing with the Washington Commanders certainly shook up the rankings. Not only did he fly up the rankings, but his addition was terrible news for Antonio Williams truthers. He has fallen as far as he can possibly fall without falling out of the rankings altogether.

Tight Ends

This might be the deepest crop of fantasy football tight ends that we have ever seen. There are six players who have a legitimate shot to finish as the fantasy TE1 overall this season, and still a ton of talent and upside after that. With the NFL evolving their offenses to create more playmakers at the position, gone are the days of there being two or three great tight ends and little significance behind them. You'll definitely be winning your draft with these tight end rankings.

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