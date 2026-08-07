The Perfect Half-PPR Fantasy Football First Round Featuring Bijan Robinson

1. Bijan Robinson (RB, ATL) The Game-Script Proof Anchor

Draft Target: Early Round 1 (Top-3 Pick)

Standard scoring boosts power runners, while Full-PPR favors heavy backfield specialists. Robinson sits directly at the apex of Half-PPR value because his usage remains completely immune to game script.

Positive Game Script: Feeds on heavy rushing attempts when playing with a lead to close out games.

Negative Game Script: Stays on the field as a primary target in trailing situations.

Yardage Over Raw Catch Counts: Half-PPR values total yards over zero-yard dump-offs. Robinson's 5.0+ YPC efficiency on the ground and dynamic open-field skill give him a secure 100+ total yard weekly floor.

Draft Verdict: As the focal point of the Falcons' offense averaging 20+ touches per game, Robinson represents the safest, yet highest-ceiling RB build in this format.

2. Ja'Marr Chase (WR, CIN) Slate-Breaking Ceiling

Draft Target: Top 4 Overall

While Half-PPR slightly penalizes pure "volume-only" slot receivers, it heavily rewards alpha targets who generate massive yardage and touchdown totals. Chase offers the rare double-threat of absurd target volume and game-breaking home-run ability.

Target Alpha: Commands a 30%+ target share and projects for 170+ seasonal targets.

High Baseline Floor: A projected 100-125+ receptions insulates his weekly floor better than standard TD-dependent wideouts.

Explosive upside: Proven capability to drop 30 to 50+ fantasy points, in a single week behind muliti-TD, high-yardage performances.

Draft Verdict: Chases bridges the gap between pure volume and chunk-play efficiency. He is an elite building block for drafters prioritizing wide receiver early.

3. Saquon Barkley (RB, PHI) High-Volume Feature Workhorse

Draft Target: Mid-to-Early Round 1

In Half-PPR, touchdown scoring and rushing volume carry greater relative weight than sheer reception totals. Barkley fits this scoring framework perfectly as a true volume feature back operating in a high-powered scoring attack.

Rushing Foundation: 250+ projected carries provides a rock-solid floor built on rushing yardage and goal-line opportunities.

High-Value TD Equity: Operating in the Eagles' offense delivers frequent red-zone carries, unlocking week-winning TD ceilings.

Passing Game Utility: Unlike traditional power runners who offer zero PPR upside, Barkley logs 30 to 50+ receptions per season.

Draft Verdict: Barkley's blend of standard -league touchdown equity and receiving baseline makes him a premier Half-PPR bellcow.

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, DET) Dynamic Efficiency & Big-Play Ceiling

Draft Target: Mid Round 1

Half-PPR inherently favors explosive playmaking over empty reception volume. Gibbs stands out as one of the single most explosive open-field runners in the league, consistently operating at 5.0+ YPC average.

Home-Run Potential: Capable of scoring from 40+ yards out on any snap, providing a massive single-play ceiling.

Dual-Threat Profile: Commands heavy target volume, projecting for 70+ receptions and 600+ receiving yards.

Red-Zone Impact: Converts at a top-tier touchdown rate inside the red-zone without needing a taxing 25+ carry per game workload.

Jahmyr Gibbs in a true workhorse role this season could put himself in the MVP conversation. 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/q9KEvmZmpz https://t.co/rmjwJaFPab — Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) August 6, 2026

Draft Verdict: Gibbs mixes elite receiving potential with rare breakaway rushing ability, making him a locked-in-top-5 draft priority at running back.

5. Justin Jefferson (WR, MIN) Elite Target Hog & Bounce-Back WR1

Draft Target: Mid-to-Late Round 1

Half-PPR formats value receivers who earn massive target volume downfield and convert on dynamic, chunk-play yardage. While poor quarterback play throttled Jefferson's touchdown output in 2025, his underlying usage metrics prove he remains one of the single best wide receivers in football.

Alpha Target Share: Even in a down year on offense, Jefferson commanded a 30.2% target share and racked up 140+ targets, proving his volume floor is virtually indestuctable regardless of circumstances.

Consistent Yardage Machine: Jefferson earned 1,048 receiving yards on 84 receptions in 2025, making his sixth consecutive 1,000- yard campaign to open his career.

Downfield Air-Yard Dominance: Operating with an average depth of target (aDOT) over 110 yards and taking 38.2% of team air yards, his big-play efficiency provides the high-ceiling output Half-PPR prioritizes over low-depth reception padding.

We're going to be seeing A LOT of this from Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson this season.



Jefferson with the 3rd highest percentage to win OPOY award. https://t.co/9DoRWqRtbJ pic.twitter.com/L2HxlWgWan — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) August 5, 2026

Draft Verdict: With an upgrade under center and regression bound to fix his 2-touchdown total from last season, Jefferson offers WR1 overall upside at a slight discount in Half-PPR drafts.

6.CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL) High Floor Target Magnet & Prime TD Regression Candidate

Draft Target: Mid-to-Late Round 1

In Half-PPR formats, pure alpha wide receivers who combine high target shares with downfield efficiency offer a massive weekly floor. Even while dealing with missed games and sharing the field with a dynamic receiving talent in George Pickens, Lamb continued to prove why he is an elite fantasy baseline asset.

Consistently Dominant Volume: Lamb commanded a 55-26% target share and recorded 117 targets across 14 games in 2025, maintaining his role as Dallas' primary focal point and extending his streak to five consecutuive 1,000+ seasons (1,077 receiving yards on 75 catches).

Increased Downfield Depth: His average depth of target (aDOT) rose to 11.8 yards-a career high-resulting in 14.4 yards per reception and 2.41 yards per route run, giving his Half-PPR profile far more chunk-play explosive upside.

Massive TD Regression Upside: Lamb registered a career-low 3 receiving touchdowns last season (a uncharacteristically low 4.0% TD conversion rate). A bounce-back in touchdown efficiency back toward his career averages instantly elevates him back to overall WR1 status.

Draft Verdict: Lamb pairs a high target floor with rare explosive efficiency. With positive touchdown regression locked in for 2026, he remains a slam-dunk late-first round pick with WR1 overall potential.

7.Malik Nabers (WR, NYG) EliteWR1 Target Share with Injury Risk Discount

Draft Target: Round 1/ High-Risk, High-Reward Swing

Half PPR formats favor wide receivers who command heavy targets downfield and create dynamic plays after the catch. Before a torn ACL cut his 2025 campaign short after four games, Nabers was producing like an undisputed fantasy WR1, building on his explosive 109-reception,1,200-yard rookie season.

Indestructible First-Read Volume: When healthy, Nabers is the sole engine of the Giants' passing attack. In early 2025 action, he commanded an elite 26.4% target share and a 41.5% first-read share, ensuring high weekly volume in any format.

Downfiled Air-Yard Dominance: Nabers averaged 15.1 yards per reception and 83.7 receiving yards per game before his injury. His ability to turn short targets into long touchdowns makes him tailor-made for Half-PPR scoring.

2026 Injury Discount: Coming off knee surgery, Nabers carries health uncertainty heading into the season. His ADP dipped into Round 3, offering drafters a rare discount on a true WR1 target hog.

Another day of routes on air and indy drills for Malik Nabers. That’s three straight days of work. Trending up pic.twitter.com/iWzyWjDhnJ — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 5, 2026

Draft Verdict: Nabers carries league-winning upside if he returns to 100% health. Draft him as a high-upside WR2 of flex target who can perform as an elite WR1 once fully ramped up.

8. Christian McCaffrey (RB, SF) The Premier Dual-Threat Standard & Half-PPR Cheat Code

Draft Target: Mid-to-Late Round 1

Half-PPR scoring brings out the absolute best in McCaffrey's profile. While pure rushing efiiciency dipped slightly on the ground, his unmatched cheat-code usage in Kyle Shanahan's scheme generates a weekly fantasy ceiling that no other running back can replicate.

Massive Workload & Volume Floor: McCaffrey remains the undisputed engine of the 49ers' offense, coming off a campaign where he absorbed 400+ total touches across 17 games.

Elite Receiving Profile: He led all NFL running backs in receiving usage with 102 receptions for 924 yards and 7 touchdowns. In Half-PPR that elite pass-catching foundation delivers a double-digit scoring floor before even factoring in his rushing production.

Heavy red-Zone & Yardage Equity: Combining 1,202 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground with his receiving line, McCaffrey tallied 2,126 total scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns. His high-value touch distribution inside the 20-yard line gives him week-winning slate breaking potential.

Draft Verdict: Turning 30 and coming off a 413-touch workload, McCaffrey carries slightly more health risk than in past seasons. His unique combination of 100-catch upside and goal-line domination makes him a slam-dunk Round 1 selection with overall RB1 upside.

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, DET) Unshakable Volume Floor & Red-Zone Powerhouse

Draft Target: Mid-to-Late Round 1 (Top 5-8 Pick)

In Half-PPR formats. wide receivers who dominate first-read targets, operate with elite efficiency after the catch, and convert heavily inside the red zone serve as high-floor, high-ceiling foundational picks. St. Brown remains one of the most reliable fantasy wideouts in the NFL, coming off another dominant campaign as the centerpiece of Detroit's explosive offense.

Alpha Target Share: St. Brown posted 117 receptions on 172 targets for 1,401 receiving yards in 2025, commanding an elite 28.5% target share. His target volume gives him a rock-solid, double-digit PPR/Half-PPR weekly floor.

High-Value TD Output: He recorded 11 receiving touchdowns in 2025, marking his third consecutive season with double-digit scores. As Jared Goff's primary target inside the 20- yard line , St. Brown maximizes the TD equity that Half-PPR scoring heavily rewards.

Yards After Catch(YAC) Dominance: Unlike traditional possession receivers who rely purely on catch counts, St. Brownn creats major chunk-play yardage after thwe catch, consisitently turning intermediate targets into explosive gains.

Draft Verdict: St. Brown provides the ultimate blend of an untouchable weekly target floor and consistent touchdown production. He is a guaranteed difference-maker in Round 1 as a building block for drafters looking to anchor their receiving corps with minimal risks.

10. Puka Nacua (WR, LAR) Historic Target Magnet & Elite Overall Contender

Draft Target: Top-5 Overall Pick/ Elite Tier 1 WR

Half-PPR formats favor wide receivers who turn short-to intermediate volume into major yards after the ctach (YAC) and sustain an overwhelming target share. coming off a monster 2025 campaign where he stabblished himself as a dominant engine of the Rams' high-powered offense, Nacua stands out as a true tier-1 asset.

Elite Target Volume % Efficiency: Nacua commanded a 28.8% target share in 2025, piling up 129 receptions on 166 targets for 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns across 16 games. He led the entire NFL in receptions and finished second in receiving yards.

Unmatched Yards After Catch (YAC): Nacua led all wide receivers in Pro Football Focus grade (96.2) and yards per route run (3.71) generated by an impressive 666 yards after the catch. His physical, run-after-the-catch style makes him tailor-made for Half-PPR scoring.

Sustained Dominance in an Elite Passing Attack: With Matthew Stafford operating at a career-high level, Nacua's weekly floor is as secure as any player in fantasy, delivering 10 top-6 PPR finishes in 2025 alone.

Elite: Puka Nacua has been "the star" of Rams training camp thus far and is continuing to develop as a downfield threat.



The Rams have already won the Lombardi.



(via @TheAthleticNFL) pic.twitter.com/wlxh3723e8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2026

Draft Verdict: Nacua is locked-in mid-to-early First Round pick with realistic WR1 overall upside in Half-PPR drafts.

11. Ashton Jeanty (RB,LV) Year 2 Breakout Candidate & High-Volume Workhorse

Draft Target: Round 1 High-Upside Target

In Half-PPR, young running backs will guarantee volume, tackle-breaking power, and dual-threat pass-catching ability offer elite Year 2breakout potential. Selected 6th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jeanty established an enormous workload baselines a sa rookie for the Raiders and is primed to take a major efficiency leap in 2026.

Heavy Rookie Workload Floor: Jeanty handled a massive volume load right out of the gate, finishing his rookie season with 266 carries for 975 rushing yards and 55 receptions for 346 receiving yards, totaling 1,321 scrimmage yards.

Dual-Threat Touchdown Equity: Jeanty proved to be a versatile weapon in the scoring zone, converting 10 total touchdowns (5 rushing, 5 receiving). In Half-PPR, receiving scores combined with high catch volume give him a substantial weekly floor.

Elite Tackle-Breaking Profile: Known for his physical running style, Jeanty forced 60+ missed tackles and generated over 3.0 yards after contact per carry as a rookie. As Las Vegas continues to solidify it's offensive line scheme, his explosive big-play rate is primed for positive regression.

Draft Verdict: Jeanty possesses workhorse volume (320+ touches as a rookie) that few backs can match. Sitting as a late 1st round target in 2026 drafts, he offers a massive second-year breakout ceiling with a already-proven, high-volume floor.

12. Nico Collins (WR,HOU) Downfield Alpha & Elite Yardage Efficiency

Draft Target: Late 1st Round (High-End WR1 Ceiling)

In Half-PPR formats, wide receivers who stretch the field and maintain an elite yards-per-route profile offer slate-breaking upside. Operating as C.J. Stroud's primary downfield target in Houston's offense, Collins continues to prove that his chunk-play efficiency translates directly into top-tier fantasy output.

Alpha Downfield Profile: Collins commanded a team-leading 120 targets across 15 games in 2025, turning those opportunities into 71 receptions, 1,17 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns.





Massive Yardage & Big-Play Value: Averaging 15.7 yards per reception with a 13.3-yard average depth of target (aDOT), Collins excels at turning intermediate routes into explosive chunk plays. Half-PPR's emphasis on raw yardage over low-ADOT catch volume plays directly into his strengths.

Top-Tier Efficiency Metrics: Collins remains one of the NFL's premier wideouts at generating value after the catch and winning contested targets in tight coverage. Across 14 full games, he maintained a 24% target share and a solid WR1 fantasy scoring pace.

Draft Verdict: Collins pairs high-aDOT big-play ability with an established role as the focal point of Houston's passing game. He is an ideal Round 2 selection for drafters seeking true top-5 wide receiver potential in Half-PPR leagues.