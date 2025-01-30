The Top 5 Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
The value of an ace in fantasy baseball varies due to league size, league format, and the quality of your league mates. In addition, trading allows a fantasy manager to trade an asset to improve their roster in another area. In the high-stakes market in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, a drafter must get the foundation of their pitching staff right on draft day, as there are no life rafts coming due to no trading. When adding the quickest to the waiver wire doesn’t win the game or gain an edge by timing, it forces more fantasy teams to develop their pitching staffs earlier than in home-style formats. Here are Fantasy Sports On SI’s Top 5 Fantasy Pitchers for the 2025 season:
1 – Paul Skenes, PIT (ADP – 10.4)
Skenes made 30 starts last season, with the first seven coming in short-inning stints at AAA (0.99 ERA, 0.915 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 27.1 innings). His major league debut came on May 11th (three runs, nine baserunners, and a home run over four innings with seven strikeouts). He went 6-1 over his next 13 starts with a 1.76 ERA, 0.890 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts over 82.0 innings. Skenes' worst outing (four runs over six innings with eight strikeouts) came against the Dodgers on the road on August 10th. His greatness continued over his final eight appearances (5-1 with a 1.32 ERA, 0.927 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts over 41.0 innings).
His average fastball clocked in at 99.1 mph. Batters struggled to hit all five of his pitches (four-seamer – .228, sinker – .182, slider – .171, curveball – .214, and changeup – 0.086). Right-handed hitters did have the most success vs. his four-seam fastball (.281 BAA). Skenes controlled the damage with walks (2.2 per nine), with strength in his strikeout rate (11.5 per nine or 33.1%).
Fantasy Outlook: Skenes is the next big thing in fantasy baseball and a player worth fighting for in drafts. He is the first pitcher drafted in 2025, with a first-round ADP in the high-stakes market. The Pirates allowed him to throw 90+ pitches in 18 of his 23 starts in his rookie, including 15 consecutive games. Skenes has a workhorse profile, with his natural progression pushing over 190.0 innings this year. I expect 15 wins and 240+ strikeouts with a massive edge in ERA and WHIP. If Pittsburgh can’t sign him to a long-term deal, they should push him hard early in his career. If his changeup improves, his ceiling in strikeouts will be much higher.
2 – Tarik Skubal, DET (ADP – 14.0)
Skubal missed the first three months of 2023 with his elbow recovery. He had a 4.06 ERA over his first 44.1 innings, with eight walks and 50 strikeouts. His arm reached ace status over his final six starts (4-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 36.0 innings). On the year, Skubal had the best command (1.6 walks per nine) and strikeout rate (11.4) of his career. Even with success, he left room for growth with his value in strikeouts vs. lefties (two walks and four strikeouts over 40 at-bats).
Stardom was in Skubal’s left arm last season, leading to him winning the Cy Young Award in the American League. He led the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeouts (228) while tossing a career-high 192.0 innings (87 more than in 2023). Skubal allowed more than three runs in five of his 31 starts. When at his best, opposing teams scored one run or less in 17 games, accounting for 14 of his wins. His arsenal played well vs. right (.204 BAA) and left (.186 BAA) batters.
His average fastball (97.0) was the best of his career. Skubal dominated with five different pitches (four-seamer – .199, changeup – .215, sinker – .208, slider – .165, and curveball – .143). He repeated his walk rate (1.6), but his strikeout rate (10.7 per nine – 30.3%) regressed slightly from 2024 (11.7 – 32.9%.)
Fantasy Outlook: After battling a left elbow injury (flexor tendon surgery) in 2022 and 2023, Skubal developed into a foundation ace last year. The Tigers have control of him for two more seasons, but they must win more games to take advantage of his left arm. His jump in innings pitched could be a red flag. The Tigers have an over/under of 83.5 wins in 2025. With 32 starts, he looks poised to win 15 games with a sub-3.00 ERA and 225 strikeouts.
3 – Zack Wheeler, PHI (ADP – 20.1)
Over the past five seasons, Wheeler went 59-32 with a 2.94 ERA, 1.031 WHIP, and 899 strikeouts over 829.1 innings, making him a trusted asset in the fantasy market. Last year, he set career bests in wins (16), ERA (2.57), and WHIP (0.955 – led the NL) while being the most challenging to hit (.192 BAA). Wheeler posted an elite (K:BB ratio – 8.7:1).
Home runs (nine over 55.0 innings) crept more into his equation midseason in 2024, leading to a step back in ERA (3.76) and WHIP (1.109) in June and July. His year ended with an 11-game streak of allowing two runs or fewer (6-2 with a 1.89 ERA, .186 BAA, 0.841 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts over 71.1 innings). Three of Wheeler’s double-digit strikeout games came over his first eight starts. His only injury news (back tightness) was around the All-Star break.
His fly-ball rate (39.0) was a career-high, with minimal change in his HR/FB rate (10.3). He added a split-finger fastball (.130 BAA) last season, leading to fewer four-seamers (.199 BAA), sliders (.175 BAA), and curveball (.200 BAA). Wheeler allowed 15 of his 20 home runs to left-handed batters. His average fastball (95.5) declined for the third consecutive year.
Fantasy Outlook: His last two seasons were almost identical in many areas, except allowing more than a run a game in 2023, despite having similar outcomes in combined total bases, walks, and hit batters (2023 – 315 and 2024 – 297 with eight more innings pitched). Wheeler turns 35 in May with minimal changes in his base skill set. He seems safe, but the Mets find a way to lose their best arms just when their team appears to be on a winning path.
4 – Jacob deGrom (ADP – 41.5)
Over 26 starts in 2021 and 2022, de Grom was among baseball's most dominating pitchers (12-6 with a 1.90 ERA, 0.633 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts over 156.1 innings). Batters only hit .148 against him while posting an exceptional walk rate (1.1) and electric strikeout rate (14.3).
In 2021, a lat issue led to two stints on the injured list in May. de Grom developed a right elbow issue in mid-June, followed by a right shoulder issue a week later. His season ended at the All-Star break with a right elbow injury.
He didn’t make his 2022 debut until August due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. The Mets squeezed seven incredible starts (5-1 with a 1.66 ERA, 0.5534 WHIP, .135 BAA, and 63 strikeouts over 43.1 innings) out of deGrom while tossing 13.3 pitches per innings (577 total). Over his final four starts (0-3 with a 6.00 ERA, .247 BAA, and six home runs over 21 innings), his struggles suggested something was happening behind the scenes with his right arm/shoulder. His bump in strikeouts (16.7 per nine) over this span bailed him out of more damage. DeGrom finished the year with a win in his only postseason start (1-0 with two runs allowed over six innings and eight strikeouts).
After six appearances in 2023 (2-0 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.746 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 30.1 innings), the ball finally dropped on deGrom’s right arm (TJ surgery on June 12th). The Rangers gave him 21.1 innings of work last season, leading to a 1.27 ERA, one walk, and 29 strikeouts.
His average fastball (97.8) has plenty of life. He worked off his four-seamer (.278 BAA) and slider (.300 BAA) while mixing 10 changeups and five curveballs.
Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, the fantasy market is almost being coy with their expectations with deGrom in 2025. He’s had plenty of recovery time from his elbow issue, giving hope that his injury woes are behind him. deGrom brings a difference-maker skill set, one that drafters will fight for in the high-stakes market in March once he showcases his arsenal in spring training. Think about you’re on the clock, Garrett Crochet or deGrom? I can’t predict his innings output, but I’m confident he will be special when on the mound.
5 – Chris Sale, ATL (ADP – 37.7)
The Braves wisely acquired Sale last year. His arm returned to elite status, highlighted by an NL Cy Young Award after leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.38), and strikeouts (225). For the fourth time in his career, he had the highest strikeouts per nine (11.4) in his league.
Sale went 10-0 at home with a 2.28 ERA, 0.989 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts. He allowed two or fewer runs in all his final 18 starts (10-2 with a 1.96 ERA and 143 strikeouts over 110.0 innings). Back spasms led to him missing his final two starts.
His average fastball (94.9) aligned with his recent career path. The move to the Braves led to a career-high usage of his slider (40.4%) at the expense of his four-seamer (38.1%). Despite Sale’s success, he only had two elite pitches (slider – .167 BAA and changeup – .153 BAA), but batters had success at times vs. his four-seamer (.270 BAA) and his low-volume sinker (.375 BAA). His HR/FB rate (6.3) was well below his career resume (6.3).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his command stats, Sale was the same pitcher in 2024 as in his prime. The only difference was his downgrade in innings pitched per start (2024 – 6.1 ~ 6.9 from 2013 to 2017). Atlanta unlocked the life of his pitches in the strike zone last season, and he avoided any major injuries. From 2020 to 2023, Sale was only on the field for 31 starts (11-7 with a 3.93 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 151.0 innings). He is a tempting arm based on his career body of work and rebound season, especially playing in a high-scoring offense. With 32 starts, his overall stats still show room for improvement. Sale is the third pitcher in the top six ranked arm to have a significant jump in innings (68.2).
READ ABOUT FANTASY FOOTBALL ON SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Fabs' 2024 All-Rookie Fantasy Football Team Led by Brian Thomas Jr., Brock Bowers
Fabs' 2024 All-Breakout Fantasy Football Team Led by Jayden Daniels, Bijan Robinson