Fantasy Football Week 4 Tight Ends Projections and Rankings: Brock Bowers Resurrects, Jake Ferguson is Bland

Week 4 is here and the top-2 tight ends on a points-per-game, basis in fantasy football are Trey McBride and Brock Bowers. What else is new? Risers feature Juwan Johnson and Dalton Kincaid in the top-5. Fallers feature Colston Loveland and Tucker Kraft outside of the top 2. Week 4 offers a clean slate, and here's what we can expect from these big-bodied pass-catchers.

Top-12 Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Despite a down week, Kincaid remains an exceptional tight end to start. He resides on arguably the NFL's best offense. Kincaid is tied with DJ Moore for the team lead in targets (17). Kincaid does lead the team in receptions (14), yards (263), and routes run (69).

George Kittle's top-5 surge is due to two factors: volume and Mike Evans' injury. Kittle is now expected to command just over 25% of the 49ers' now-receiving offense. He has 12 receptions on a 75.0% catch rate for 3 touchdowns, plus a 29% red-zone target share.

Top Upside Picks

Thomas Carelli

Tucker Kraft has become a draft pick of poor value through three games. However, I would not quit on him yet. Kraft is on somewhat of an injury ramp-up. He is the worst-ranked tight end in PFF Receiving Grade. But I do not imagine things can get much worse.

The Buccaneers get the Packers this Sunday. They are a team now starting an undrafted rookie at quarterback. The Packers can play a lot more freely, knowing a victory is already in their grasp before kickoff.

Kenyon Sadiq showed EVERYONE why he was the TE1 in the 2026 NFL Draft today:



• 8 targets (2nd on team)

• 7 receptions (2nd on team)

• 105 yards (most by Jets TE since 2019)

• 1 receiving TD (T-1st on team)



The Jets haven’t seen an elite TE talent like this in MULTIPLE… pic.twitter.com/dAkExnPVTq — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 27, 2026

If Adonai Mitchell is out for the second straight game, Sadiq is a fringe TE1 in fantasy football. Mitchell's status may not even matter. Sadiq caught 7 of his 8 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. He ran 3 more routes than in Week 2 and has been mildly ramped up from a preseason injury. 30+ routes may be in store for the rookie.

Fade These Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson may have three touchdowns, but he is also averaging just 3.3 targets per game. The volume is tough to trust, making him touchdown-reliant. Ferguson is projected for only 0.23 touchdowns this week, or a 22.0% chance of finding the end zone.

Hunter Henry not only should be benched but also dropped. He is averaging 3.0 targets per game on 10.1 yards per reception. Henry's career average is 11.7 yards per reception. He lacks any explosion, and given how bad the Patriots look right now, there is nothing to love or trust.

Sleeper of the Week

Highest pass rate on snaps played for TEs...



Darren Waller 86.7%

Mike Gesicki 84.5%

Dalton Schultz 82.4%

Juwan Johnson 77%

Jake Ferguson 75.6%

Brock Bowers 72%

Oronde Gadsden 71.4%

Pat Friermuth 69.9%

Evan Engram 69.9%

Tucker Kraft 69.9%

Greg Dulcich 69% — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) September 28, 2026

Mike Gesicki ranks 8th in Yards per Route Run and 2nd in receiving EPA among tight ends. His rise to TE13 is not just thanks to those metrics, but also to a very strong 14.4 yards per reception and being second on the Bengals in red-zone targets.

The Jaguars-Bengals game is expected to be a shootout this week, and the expected volume will further support Gesicki's viability in Week 4.

Week 4 Projected Leaders

Targets: Trey McBride (11.3)

Receptions: Trey McBride (7.9)

Yards: Trey McBride (79.3)

Touchdowns: Brock Bowers (0.99)

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