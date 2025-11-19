Fantasy Sports

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections & Updated Rankings: Hunter Henry Rises

Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings are shifting fast, and Hunter Henry is climbing into the spotlight as Trey McBride continues his dominant run at the top.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Over the past two weeks, Trey McBride has been the top tight end in fantasy points (9/127/1 and 10/115/1 on 24 targets). In both of these games, Arizona fell behind early, leading to 101 pass attempts by Jacoby Brissett. Only two other tight ends scored over 20.00 fantasy points in Week 11.

  • George Kittle (24.70)
  • Travis Kelce (24.10)

Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2025

After 11 weeks, here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:

  • Trey McBride (18.48)
  • Brock Bowers (15.02)
  • Tucker Kraft (14.65)
  • Jake Ferguson (14.10)
  • Travis Kelce (13.91)
  • Tyler Warren (13.63)
  • Dallas Goedert (12.62)
  • Dalton Kincaid (12.25)
  • Sam LaPorta (11.88)
  • Oronde Gadsden (10.96)
  • Juwan Johnson (10.91)
  • Dalton Schultz (10.59)

Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcon
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts slipped out of the top 12 tight end rankings for the season after another dull showing (2/14 on three targets). His lack of scoring (one touchdown) lowers his ceiling in too many weeks.

Runner Ups: Oronde Gadsden (2/41 on five targets) had a top-tier tight end ranking in Week 11, but the Chargers’ coaching staff had no answers for Jacksonville’s offense or defense last week.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 12 top 12 tight ends projections:

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Over the past five weeks with Jacoby Brissett behind center, McBride has turned into a fantasy beast. He caught 42 of his 57 targets for 443 yards and six touchdowns, giving him a five-game scoring streak with 20.26 fantasy points per game in PPR formats.

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Stats
The Jaguars rank 30th in tight end defense (175.40 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 64 catches for 694 yards and seven touchdowns on 90 targets. 

  • Travis Kelce (7/61/1)
  • AJ Barner (3/71)
  • Brock Bowers (12/127/3)
  • Dalton Schultz (7/53/1)

The success of Bowers should highlight the potential of McBride again in Week 12, but an increase in pass attempts by the Cardinals also drives his rise in fantasy points value. He is the top-ranked tight end this week.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Pickup

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Over his last seven starts, Henry scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in each matchup. He has no touchdowns on the road, with his only winning day coming in Week 2 (8/90/2).

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Stats
Tight ends have 12 touchdowns against Cincinnati, leading to them ranking last in fantasy points allowed (218.80). They’ve gained 12.2 yards per catch, with a high catch rate (68.0%).

  • Harold Fannn (7/63)
  • T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1)
  • Sam LaPorta (5/92/1)
  • Tucker Kraft (2/43/1)
  • Pat Freiermuth (5/111/2)
  • Mason Taylor (5/34/1)
  • Colston Loveland (6/118/2)

Henry is the third-ranked tight end this week, thanks to his winnable matchup. The Bengals’ defense will also be trying to slow down TreVeyon Henderson in their pre-game prep, inviting a play-action touchdown for the Patriots’ lead touchdown. 

