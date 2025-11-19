Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections & Updated Rankings: Hunter Henry Rises
Over the past two weeks, Trey McBride has been the top tight end in fantasy points (9/127/1 and 10/115/1 on 24 targets). In both of these games, Arizona fell behind early, leading to 101 pass attempts by Jacoby Brissett. Only two other tight ends scored over 20.00 fantasy points in Week 11.
- George Kittle (24.70)
- Travis Kelce (24.10)
Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2025
After 11 weeks, here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:
- Trey McBride (18.48)
- Brock Bowers (15.02)
- Tucker Kraft (14.65)
- Jake Ferguson (14.10)
- Travis Kelce (13.91)
- Tyler Warren (13.63)
- Dallas Goedert (12.62)
- Dalton Kincaid (12.25)
- Sam LaPorta (11.88)
- Oronde Gadsden (10.96)
- Juwan Johnson (10.91)
- Dalton Schultz (10.59)
Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Pitts slipped out of the top 12 tight end rankings for the season after another dull showing (2/14 on three targets). His lack of scoring (one touchdown) lowers his ceiling in too many weeks.
Runner Ups: Oronde Gadsden (2/41 on five targets) had a top-tier tight end ranking in Week 11, but the Chargers’ coaching staff had no answers for Jacksonville’s offense or defense last week.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 12 top 12 tight ends projections:
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Over the past five weeks with Jacoby Brissett behind center, McBride has turned into a fantasy beast. He caught 42 of his 57 targets for 443 yards and six touchdowns, giving him a five-game scoring streak with 20.26 fantasy points per game in PPR formats.
The Jaguars rank 30th in tight end defense (175.40 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 64 catches for 694 yards and seven touchdowns on 90 targets.
- Travis Kelce (7/61/1)
- AJ Barner (3/71)
- Brock Bowers (12/127/3)
- Dalton Schultz (7/53/1)
The success of Bowers should highlight the potential of McBride again in Week 12, but an increase in pass attempts by the Cardinals also drives his rise in fantasy points value. He is the top-ranked tight end this week.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Pickup
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Over his last seven starts, Henry scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in each matchup. He has no touchdowns on the road, with his only winning day coming in Week 2 (8/90/2).
Tight ends have 12 touchdowns against Cincinnati, leading to them ranking last in fantasy points allowed (218.80). They’ve gained 12.2 yards per catch, with a high catch rate (68.0%).
- Harold Fannn (7/63)
- T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1)
- Sam LaPorta (5/92/1)
- Tucker Kraft (2/43/1)
- Pat Freiermuth (5/111/2)
- Mason Taylor (5/34/1)
- Colston Loveland (6/118/2)
Henry is the third-ranked tight end this week, thanks to his winnable matchup. The Bengals’ defense will also be trying to slow down TreVeyon Henderson in their pre-game prep, inviting a play-action touchdown for the Patriots’ lead touchdown.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL WEEK 12 FANTASY FOOTBALL TIGHT END PROJECTIONS!