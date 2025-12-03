Week 14 Tight End Projections & Updated Rankings for PPR & Non PPR Leagues

Brock Bowers (22.30) and Trey McBride (22.20) were the top two scoring tight ends in PPR formats in Week 13, which was expected in many weeks after being drafted first and second at their position in most leagues this summer. Zach Ertz (20.60) was the other tight end to score over 20.00 fantasy points.

Best 2025 Fantasy Football Tight Ends

After 13 weeks, here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:

Trey McBride (18.66)

Brock Bowers (15.43)

Tucker Kraft (14.65)

Travis Kelce (13.58)

Jake Ferguson (13.39)

Tyler Warren (13.08)

Dalton Kincaid (12.25)

Sam LaPorta (11.88)

Dallas Goedert (11.12)

Juwan Johnson (10.72)

Oronde Gadsden (10.24)

Dalton Schultz (10.02)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have struggled to get Goedert the ball over their last four games (4/43, 2/24, 2/20, and 2/27), putting him in the bust category this year. He still ranks ninth in fantasy points (122.30) in PPR formats. His showing came in Week 6 (9/110/1).

Runner Up: Oronde Gadsden is another tight end who has been fading over his last three starts (3/13, 2/41, and 1/27). His resume is short, but his future is bright.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 14 top 12 tight ends projections:

Shawn Childs

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

The high-volume passing attack (43.0 passer per game) of the Cardinals with Jacoby Brissett has been a great win for McBride over the past seven weeks (59/604/7). His floor has been 16.50 fantasy points over this span while averaging 23.06 fantasy points in PPR formats. Arizona has looked his way 10.9 times a game since Week 6. In 2024, McBride turned in one beast game (12/123/1) vs. the Rams.

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles ranks against tight ends (146.40 fantasy points). They allow a high catch rate (72.3%) but hold them to low yards per catch (8.0) with four touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert (1/33/1)

Tyler Warren (7/41/1)

Juwan Johnson (3/31/1)

George Kittle (9/84/1)

AJ Barner (10/70)

McBride is the top projected tight end this week, just ahead of Brock Bowers. He should be active again this week, and his scoring improvement helps his floor and ceiling.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Pickup

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

With Drake London out last week, Pitts posted his best outcome (7/82 on eight targets) since Week 4 (5/70/1). The Falcons struggled to get him the ball over his previous three matchups (2/38, 2/14, and 2/25). He ranks 13th in tight end scoring (116.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats.

Shawn Childs

The Seahawks allow the third-most catches (81) to tight ends, with them catching 77.1% of their targets. They rank 28th in tight end defense (194.70 fantasy points).

Juwan Johnson (6/51)

Trey McBride (7/52)

Cade Otton (4/81)

Dalton Schultz (9/98)

Trey McBride (9/127/1)

T.J. Hockenson (6/59)

Pitts only has one touchdown over his 12 games this year. He should be active this week, even if Drake London plays. I expect him to be a borderline free agent in shallow leagues this week.

