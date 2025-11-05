Tight End Rankings and Projections For Week 10, Oronde Gadsden II Sky Rockets to No. 2
After missing three games, Brock Bowers made up for lost time by kicking in the tight end door in Week 9. He caught 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns, leading to the top fantasy point day (43.30) of the season. His success moved him to 10th at tight end (86.80 fantasy points) only 30.50 fantasy points away from second place in PPR formats.
Last week, I highlighted the direction of Colston Loveland in my Week 9 projections, ranking him eighth while stating he was must start against the Bengals and waiver wire add if available.
Loveland is a must tight end start for me, and he should offer more fantasy value over the back half of this season. I expect him to be an excellent value in the DFS market this week.
He rewarded my belief with an elite game (6/118/2), highlighted by his game-winning 58-yard touchdown.
Two other tight ends scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
- Dalton Kincaid (22.10 only on the field for 35% of the Bills’ snaps)
· Sam LaPorta (21.70)
After nine weeks, here are the top 10 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:
· Brock Bowers (17.36)
· Trey McBride (16.20)
· Tucker Kraft (14.65)
· Dallas Goedert (14.41)
· Jake Ferguson (14.38)
· Tyler Warren (13.16)
· Dalton Kincaid (13.16)
· Oronde Gadsden (12.61)
· Kyle Pitts (10.90)
· Harold Fannin (10.73)
· Juwan Johnson (9.99)
· Hunter Henry (9.98)
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.- Shawn Childs
My projections will be sorted into rankings that won’t look anything like the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Here’s a look at our opening Week 10 top 12 tight ends projections:
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
As expected Bowers regains the top tight end billing in Week 10 after his monster game. The Raiders had him on the field for 81% of their plays while also giving Michael Mayer 83% of their snaps. With Jakobi Meyers shipped out of town, Bowers is the lock down top receiving option for the Raiders. On the downside of this year, Las Vegas plays on Thursday night, inviting possible fewer snaps for their star tight end.
Denver has given up big plays to tight ends (13.0 yards per catch), but they do have plenty of talent on defense, even with their loss of their top CB Patrick Surtain to a pectoral issue. The Broncos rank 12th in tight end defense (103.20 fantasy points). They allowed eight catches for 97 yards and one touchdown at home to Brock Bowers in 2024 (4/38 in Las Vegas).
- Tyler Warren (4/79)
· Oronde Gadsden (5/46)
· Dallas Goedert (3/19/1)
· Giants tight ends (6/154/2)
· Jake Ferguson (0/0)
· Dalton Schultz (6/77)
The Raiders brings questionable quarterback play to their Week 10 matchup, but Bowers is their only trusted receiving option. He should be active again, as long as his knee recovers enough over a short week of rest.
Week 10 Tight End Streamer
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
In my fantasy baseball and football career, I’ve made this statement many times: Sometimes the best replacement for a hurt player is the player taking over his role on the field. Tucker Kraft teams will be scouring the waiver wire for an upgrade this week, and I’m sure Colston Loveland will be their first choice, but we already identified him last week.
Musgrave is the next tight end up for the Packers. Green Bay drafted him in the second round in 2023, ahead of Tucker Kraft (third round pick), but he injuries derailed his growth over his first two seasons. Musgrave flashed in his rookie campaign (34/352/1 on 46 targets over 11 games), but lost his way in 2024 (7/45 with 10 missed games).
His college resume was short over four seasons (47/633/2) due to the COVID-19 season, and 11 missed games in 2022 due to a knee injury. His foundation in pass routes is exceptionally high, creating wins at all three levels of the defense. Musgrave should handle himself well in blocking, even with more strength needed.
He missed six games in his rookie year with the Packers due to a lacerated kidney. Four games into last season, Musgrave only had five catches for 22 yards on seven targets, while playing second fiddle to Tucker Kraft in snaps (108 to 227). An ankle injury knocked him out of 10 games, followed by only two more catches for 23 yards on three targets over minimal snaps (52) over the final four matchups.
I view him as a talented tight end with some injury risk. Remember, friends don’t let friend replace star players for free, meaning I would block by adding Musgrave to see how he does over the next couple of weeks. His projections don’t stand out this week, so much of the fantasy market will dismiss him as a viable pickup.
Bust Tight End of the Week From Week 9
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
After a great start to the season over seven games (30/469/6 on 41 targets), highlighted by two impact showings (6/124/1 and 7/143/1), Kraft caught only two of his three targets in Week 9 for 20 yards. Unfortunately, his year ended in the third quarter against the Panthers due to torn ACL.
Runner Up: Tyler Warren (5/26) struggled to find open field against the Steelers, leading to a disappointing day. Pittsburgh was dominated by tight ends in three previous games (NE – 10/118/2, CLE – 11/109, and GB – 9/152/2).