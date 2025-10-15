Week 7 Tight End Rankings & Projections: Harold Fannin Jr. & Cade Otton Rise
Dallas Goedert continues to outperform expectations due to his improvement in scoring this year. He has a touchdown in four consecutive games, while coming off his best game (9/110/1 on 11 targets). Goedert was the highest scoring tight end in Week 6 (26.00 fantasy points), lifting him to second in scoring average (15.66) in PPR formats. Trey McBride (8/72/1 on 11 targets) was the only other tight end to score over 20.00 fantasy points.
Tyler Warren has been trending higher over his last three starts (5/73, 4/48/1, and 6/63/1), and the Lions have got Sam LaPorta more involved over their past two matchups (5/92/1 and 5/55/1).
For the fantasy team covering Brock Bowers with his teammate, Michael Mayer, he rewarded them with a winning outcome in Week 6 (50/50/1 on seven targets).
Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends in Week 6
Here are the top 12 tight ends in Week 6 by fantasy points (PPR):
- Dallas Goedert (26.00)
- Trey McBride (21.20)
- Tyler Warren (18.30)
- Sam LaPorta (16.50)
- Zach Ertz (16.30)
- Michael Mayer (16.00)
- Harold Fannin (15.10)
- Tyler Higbee (14.00)
- Travis Kelce (13.80)
- Oronde Gadsden (12.80)
- Jake Ferguson (12.30)
- Tyler Kraft (12.30)
Travis Kelce has been rounding into form over his last two starts (7/61/1 and 6/78 on 15 combined targets), putting him on pace to catch 79 passes for 910 yards and three touchdowns on 105 targets. With Rashee Rice returning this week and Xavier Worthy challenging defenses in the deep passing game, Kelce should have better spacing over his final 11 starts. He’s gaining 11.5 yards per catch, up from a career low of 8.5 in 2024. In the DFS market this week, he could be overlooked because daily games will be looking to roster Rice at a discount.
Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2025
Here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:
- Jake Ferguson (16.42)
- Dallas Goedert (15.66)
- Darren Waller (15.23)
- Tyler Warren (14.10)
- Dalton Kincaid (13.34)
- Trey McBride (12.50)
- Tucker Kraft (12.62)
- Travis Kelce (12.02)
- Sam LaPorta (11.73)
- Hunter Henry (10.95)
- Jake Tonges (10.90)
- AJ Barner (10.32)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 7 Tight End Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 7 top 12 tight ends projections:
This week, multiple tight ends will be free agents in shallow leagues. The challenge lies in selecting the best option to start over the next couple of weeks, potentially for the remainder of the season.
Week 7 Waiver Wire Tight Ends
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over the past two weeks (4/81 and 5/51), Otton has been more active in the Bucs’ passing game due to injuries to their wide receivers. He capitalized on Chris Godwin's missing time in 2024 by posting elite tight end stats in three consecutive starts (8/100, 9/81/2, and 8/77/1). I have him projected as the top tight end this week because Tampa will likely need to chase on the scoreboard, and they're playing without Emeka Egbuka and Godwin.
The Lions’ defense will also be without a top player in the secondary (S Brian Branch), and they’ve already had injuries at cornerback. Tight ends have 29 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets vs. Detroit.
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
In shallow formats at Yahoo and ESPN, Fannin was kicked to the curb a couple of weeks ago after losing his luster over back-to-back games (3/25 and 2/25 on 10 targets). He scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 5 (4/13/1) while taking advantage of David Njoku's injury against the Steelers to post his best game (7/81 on 10 targets) of his young career.
The Browns’ tight ends lead the NFL in catches (52), receiving yards (477), and targets (76), leading to them scoring the most fantasy points (111.70) in PPR formats.
The Dolphins are about league average defending tight ends (25/250/4 on 32 targets).
Cleveland is expected to play this week’s game without David Njoku due to a knee injury. Fannin should be active against Miami, while almost working as the Browns’ top receiving option. I have him projected to catch five passes for 66 yards with a 50% chance of scoring.
Cade Otton may beat Fannin over the short term, but Cleveland’s rookie tight end has a higher ceiling, especially if Njoku is out longer than expected.
