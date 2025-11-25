Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Trust Mark Andrews, Not Colston Loveland
Tight end continues to be the most unpredictable and volatile position in fantasy football—one week you’re riding a league-winner, the next you’re shaking your head at a dud. With three marquee Thanksgiving games on the slate—Green Bay at Detroit, Kansas City at Dallas, and Cincinnati at Baltimore—it’s time to break down the tight ends you should target or fade in Week 13.
Coming into 2025, Brock Bowers was the consensus TE1, but an early-season injury derailed his momentum. Outside of a Week 9 monster outing with three touchdowns, the young tight end has mostly disappointed. He enters Week 13 as the TE9 overall, barely holding onto a top-10 spot. And he’s far from alone—this season has been littered with tight ends who either overachieved wildly or left managers scratching their heads.
Injuries have only added to the chaos. Tucker Kraft’s breakout campaign ended prematurely with a torn ACL, George Kittle missed a month with a hamstring issue (though he bounced back with three straight double-digit fantasy outings), and now Sam LaPorta is done for the season. Dalton Kincaid could return this week, but his status is still up in the air.
Week 12 offered one of the few predictable outcomes at the position: Hunter Henry dominated against the Cincinnati Bengals. The matchup seems tailor-made for tight ends, and Henry made the most of it, hauling in seven of 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 24.5 PPR points. He was the only tight end to eclipse 17 points last week, proving just how valuable matchup-based plays can be.
Luckily for fantasy managers, bye weeks are officially over and all 32 teams are in action this week, giving you more options to consider as the regular season winds down. Before diving into our full Week 13 tight end rankings, let’s take a snapshot of the leaderboard after 12 weeks—see who’s heating up, who’s cooling off, and who could swing your fantasy playoff hopes.
The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Let’s take a look at the top 12 tight ends after the first 12 games of the season.
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers (*INJURED RESERVE)
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
- Theo Johnson, New York Giants
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
- Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
With Week 13 kicking off on Thanksgiving, let’s take a look at the best and worst tight ends of the week.
Mark Andrews Will Dominate The Cincinnati Bengals
Andrews is having his worst year since his rookie campaign, averaging just 9.3 fantasy points per game. In 11 games this season, the veteran has accumulated 33 receptions on 46 targets for 285 receiving yards and five receiving scores. He did add a 35-yard touchdown run in Week 11 but that was a bit of an anomaly. Andrews is no longer the bonafide TE1 he was in recent seasons and despite a lack of trustworthy pass catchers on the Ravens offense, Andrews is incredibly touchdown dependent. Fantasy managers can no longer trust him to be a PPR machine.
All that being said and despite last week’s dismal 2.1 PPR points against the New York Jets, Andrews has the most favorable matchup on the slate in Week 13. The veteran faces off with a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is allowing the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Cincinnati has yielded 76 receptions for 962 yards, and a whopping 13 touchdowns to the position. For context, no other team in the NFL has allowed over 800 yards or seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Just last week, Hunter Henry was the TE1 overall against this very same secondary.
In two games against the Bengals last season, Andrews posted 10 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. That’s just north of 14 fantasy points per game. In a game that could turn into a shootout with Joe Burrow making his triumphant return, Lamar Jackson is going to have to get his tight end involved. If the Ravens want to keep their winning streak alive, the aerial attack is going to have to be much better than it was this past Sunday against the Jets. Fortunately for Baltimore, Cincinnati’s secondary is swiss cheese. Fantasy managers will be thankful for the veteran after a vintage performance on Thanksgiving.
Bench Colston Loveland Against The Eagles
The first-round pick out of Michigan delivered his second-best NFL performance last week, hauling in four catches for 49 yards and scoring his third touchdown of the season for 14.9 PPR points. Of course, that came against a Pittsburgh Steelers secondary that’s been generous to tight ends, surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to the position in 2025.
Week 13 brings a much tougher test for Loveland and the Bears as they face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has been stingy against tight ends all season. Philly ranks third-fewest in fantasy points allowed to the position, and Jake Ferguson’s rushing touchdown on Sunday was only the second score the Eagles have given up to a tight end all year.
With a loaded arsenal at Caleb Williams’ disposal, Loveland is buried deep on the offensive pecking order, making him a risky option in any fantasy lineup. While the matchup could theoretically open some windows, Philly’s fast and physical linebackers won’t make it easy. The rookie’s ceiling is tantalizing, but his floor is nearly nonexistent—as Week 2’s zero-point outing against the Lions proved. With Loveland topping double digits in fantasy points only twice all season, Week 13 calls for more reliable options.
Fantasy Managers Can No Longer Rely On Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson started the season hot, carving out a role as one of the few reliable options in Dallas’ passing game while CeeDee Lamb nursed an ankle injury. But as Lamb returned and the Cowboys’ offense spread the ball around, Ferguson’s production has cooled, increasingly relying on touchdowns to produce fantasy points. Week 12 offered a glimmer with 60 receiving yards—his most since Week 3—but the ceiling feels capped heading into Week 13.
This week presents a brutal test: the Kansas City Chiefs, who allow the ninth-fewest in fantasy points allowed to tight ends and have surrendered just three touchdowns all season—fewer than all but four NFL teams. For Ferguson, that translates to a limited floor and a highly questionable ceiling. Fantasy managers should temper expectations.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s tight ends stack up in our Week 13 rankings.