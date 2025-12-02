Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brenton Strange Rises, Oronde Gadsden Falls
Tight end remains the wildest roller coaster in fantasy football—one week you’re celebrating a matchup-winning gem, the next you’re staring at a painful single-digit dud. Just ask fantasy managers who roster Washington’s Zach Ertz: after a quiet 8.2-point outing in Week 12, the veteran exploded for 20.6 points in Week 13, more than doubling his production and reminding us how unpredictable the position can be.
While the landscape has been chaotic, one constant has emerged—Trey McBride. The Arizona standout leads all tight ends in 2025 with 18.7 PPR points per game, and he’s been the closest thing to a set-and-forget option this season. Beyond McBride, though, it’s been a weekly battlefield. Three tight ends cracked the 20-point threshold in Week 13, led by Brock Bowers, who found the end zone for the first (and second) time since his monster three-touchdown performance in Week 9. McBride and Ertz were the only others to join him in the 20-point club.
Injuries have only fueled the positional chaos. Tucker Kraft’s breakout was cut short by a torn ACL, George Kittle missed a month with a hamstring injury, Sam LaPorta is out for the year, and Dalton Kincaid has been sidelined for the last month. Sprinkle in inconsistent volume from several big names, and fantasy managers have been left scrambling week after week.
And the headache continues in Week 14 with four teams heading into their final bye—New England, the New York Giants, Carolina, and San Francisco—leaving managers searching for replacements for Hunter Henry, Theo Johnson, and yes, George Kittle again.
Before we break out the full Week 14 tight end rankings, let’s take a look at the current leaderboard through 13 weeks—who’s surging, who’s fading, and who might be the surprise hero that carries your squad into the fantasy playoffs.
The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Let’s take a look at the top 12 tight ends after the first 13 games of the season.
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
- Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
- Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
- Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
- Theo Johnson, New York Giants
With Week 14 kicking off on Thursday as the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys, let’s take a look at the best and worst tight ends of the week.
Brenton Strange Enters Top 5
Since returning from a multi-week absence, Strange has been one of the most reliable tight ends in the league. The third-year pro out of Penn State is averaging 4.0 receptions, 69.0 receiving yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game over his last two contests. That’s good for just shy of 14 fantasy points per game. In Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, Strange found the end zone for the first time this season.
This week, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars face a pivotal test against the Indianapolis Colts. With both teams at 8-4, the victor will take sole possession of first place in the AFC South. Fortunately for Strange, the Colts are riding a two-game losing streak and the secondary has struggled containing tight ends. Indianapolis is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
With Brian Thomas Jr. looking like a shell of his former self, Strange has emerged as one of Lawrence’s go-to weapons in the passing attack. And with so many tight ends injured or on bye weeks, Strange is a must-start option in the final week of the fantasy football regular season.
Zach Ertz Sneaks Into Top 10
Ertz has quietly reasserted himself as the focal point of Washington’s passing attack. In Week 13, he hauled in 10 receptions on 13 targets for 106 yards, finishing as the TE3 with a season-high 20.6 fantasy points—even after dropping what could have been a touchdown. Ertz ranks second on the team in both Target Share (21%) and receiving touchdowns (4), and the return of Terry McLaurin didn’t slow him down against a Denver defense that rarely yields big plays.
The veteran tight end has also been a red-zone magnet, converting 6 of 8 targets into 4 touchdowns this season. Looking ahead to Week 14, Washington faces the Minnesota Vikings as slight underdogs—but game script favors the passing game, and the Vikings have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.
Ertz has been reliable with Marcus Mariota at the helm, but a return for Jayden Daniels could give his fantasy ceiling an extra jolt, potentially vaulting him into the top 10 at the position for Week 14. Coming off his best outing of the season, fantasy managers should have no hesitation in starting Ertz this week.
Don’t Trust Oronde Gadsden II Against Philly
After producing double-digit fantasy points in four straight contests from Week 6 to Week 9, Gadsden has severely struggled in recent weeks. As Ladd McConkey has found his rhythm and seen a sharp uptick in targets, Gadsden has become an afterthought in the Chargers’ offense. Over the last three weeks, the rookie has caught just six passes for 81 scoreless yards. In Week 13, he only secured one catch for 27 yards, his lowest point total since Week 5.
In Week 14, the Chargers face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has shut down opposing tight ends. The Eagles are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Given the significant decline in target share and the tough matchup, fantasy managers should look elsewhere in the final week of the fantasy football regular season.
Let’s take a closer look at where the rest of the league’s tight ends stack up in our Week 14 rankings.