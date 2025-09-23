Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings For PPR And Non-PPR Leagues
The tight end spot continues to be the shallowest and most unpredictable position in fantasy football, with production falling off a cliff after the elite names. To make matters worse, several of the “safe” options have either battled injuries or stumbled out of the gate.
The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends After Week 3
Nobody could have predicted that Brock Bowers and Trey McBride wouldn’t be featured among the top three tight ends after the first three weeks of the fantasy football season. Heading into Week 4, it appears that punting the tight end position has been a winning strategy. Let’s take a look at the top three tight ends after the first three games of the season.
- Jake Ferguson: 45.3 points
- Juwan Johnson: 42.6 points
- Hunter Henry: 41.5 points
It’s hard to envision a world where Bowers and McBride don’t lead the position group, however, the landscape is quickly changing due to several injuries across the league. Ferguson’s rise has a lot to do with CeeDee Lamb’s injury, as he became Dak Prescott’s safety valve in the Cowboys’ Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. Ferguson caught an eye-popping 13 of 14 targets for 82 scoreless yards. And although he has yet to find the end zone, the sheer volume he’s seen over the last two weeks (26 targets) point to repeatable production and perhaps even more upside if he’s able to find the end zone.
With Week 4 set to kick off on Thursday night as McBride and the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, let’s take a look at the best and worst tight ends in the fantasy football world.
Jake Ferguson Enters The Top 5
With Lamb sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, Ferguson has become a focal point in the Cowboys offense. He’s piled up 27 catches on 32 targets for 183 yards across three games—though he’s still hunting for his first touchdown. With 26 of those looks coming in just the last two weeks, the veteran’s volume makes him a locked-in must-start across all fantasy formats.
In Week 4, Ferguson faces a Green Bay defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. The Packers are coming off a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns and with Micah Parsons on the defensive side of the football, Dak Prescott could be forced to check it down quickly. That bodes well for Ferguson, who isn’t a deep-play specialist, but can be a solid option on short to intermediate routes. Without Lamb in the lineup, Dallas may be playing catch up late in the game, and the veteran tight end will be the second option behind George Pickens. Ferguson has entered must-start territory until Lamb returns to the field.
Hunter Henry Is A Top-10 Tight End In Week 4
Hunter Henry has emerged as one of Drake Maye’s go-to options and should be deployed in all fantasy football lineups in Week 4. He owned a 21% target share in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished as fantasy football’s top tight end with eight receptions, 90 yards, and the Patriots’ only two touchdowns of the game.
While the Panthers looked solid in Week 3, we know that no team is quite as good—or bad—as their previous outing. Carolina’s defense remains vulnerable, particularly in the passing game. They have surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
Henry has lined up both inside and outside this season, seeing coverage from linebackers, safeties, and slot corners alike. Chau Smith-Wade had a standout Week 3, but he’s the only player who might limit Henry’s upside—and even then, they’ll likely face off on less than 30% of passing plays. With New England implied to score 24 points this week, Henry is poised to play a central role in the offense and deliver yet another top-tier performance in fantasy.
Dalton Kincaid Is A Must-Start In Week 4
Kincaid now sits as the TE6 in PPR formats with 40.1 fantasy points. He commands a 16% target share on the Bills, second only to Keon Coleman (19%), and has quickly become a central piece of Buffalo’s passing scheme.
A whopping 69% of Kincaid’s targets this season have come from the slot, highlighting how he’s being utilized more as a receiving threat than a blocker—Dawson Knox still handles the heavy lifting in that department. The Saints’ slot corner, Alontae Taylor, is in his fourth year and has never graded higher than a low-tier cornerback, setting up a favorable matchup.
Expect the Bills to look Kincaid’s way frequently in Week 4, especially after producing a season-high 17.6 fantasy points against the Dolphins in Week 3. Kincaid has now scored a touchdown in two of three games this season and yet to record fewer than four receptions. Fantasy managers should confidently dial him up against the Saints this week.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the tight ends across the NFL stack up in our Week 4 rankings.