Top 14 Rookie Running Back Rankings For Deep Fantasy Football Re-Drafts: Things Get Crazy After Jadarian Price



One of the most valuable investments you can make in your fantasy drafts is in rookie running backs. If you can identify potential breakout stars, whether they be Week 1 starters or bench stashes, you can strike gold. These are our re-draft rookie running back rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love is the unquestioned top rookie running back in this class. Even with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 of the preseason, he is being selected as a high-end RB2.

2. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Despite being a 2026 NFL Draft first-round pick to the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks, who are projected to be one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league, he's still only being drafted as an RB3. He's an absolute steal going that late.

3. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

We have no faith that JK Dobbins will stay healthy this season because he has missed time in 100% of the seasons in his career to the point that he has missed more games than he has played in. Coleman is the handcuff for Dobbins, who will form a committee with RJ Harvey. Harvey will play on pass-catching downs while Coleman serves as the primary early-down back and goal-line back.

4. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Washington was lower on this list just a few days ago, but Ashton Jeanty's ankle injury has shot him up the rankings. Jeanty's injury does not seem overly serious, but there is still a chance he could miss the start of the season. That's more than enough to move Washington to No. 3.

5. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Singleton is a rookie that you'll have to stash for a while, but we do expect him to come on strong late. Tyjae Spears is injury-prone and mostly useless when healthy, while Tony Pollard is in the final year of his contract before entering his age-30 season. By mid-season, we expect to see Singleton getting plenty of work because he is the future in Tennessee.

6. Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III has an extensive injury history and is reportedly dealing with a foot injury currently. Johnson is expected to be the next man up and the handcuff for Walker, who Walker owners may end up needing.

7. Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

We have almost no faith that a 30-year-old Christian McCaffrey coming off the largest workload of his career is going to stay healthy this season. Black is battling with Jordan James for the RB2 job in San Fran.

8. Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

Allen will have Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White ahead of him on the depth chart. Nevertheless, Allen was an impressive prospect, and that is a depth chart that can be cracked if he steps up.

9. Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have one of the worst running back depth charts in the league. A big reason for that is the steep decline of Aaron Jones. Claiborne is small, but an excellent pass-catcher who could step right into that role and be highly productive on passing downs.

10. Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

McGowan is currently battling with DJ Giddens to be the handcuff to Jonathan Taylor in Indy this season.

11. Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens

Randall is actually more talented than a handful of the rookie backs ahead of him, but we have faith in Derrick Henry staying healthy because he's a tank. Even if Henry were to miss time, it would likely be Justice Hill and not Randall taking over. He's a much better dynasty investment than a re-draft stash.

12. Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers

Heidenreich was a very productive college back in the option and could beat out Kaleb Johnson to make the Steelers roster. He projects to be more of a gadget player than a running back on that team.

13. J'Mari Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Taylor has an outside shot to make the Jags roster. If he does, there is a chance he steps into the pass-catching role in that backfield.

14. Jam Miller, New England Patriots

Miller is fighting with JaMycal Hasty for the RB3 job in New England. With TreVeyon Henderson currently dealing with an injury, and Rhamondre Stevenson having issues of his own with fumbles and lack of explosiveness, that job could see more value than most expect this season.

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