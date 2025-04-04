Top 2025 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Prospects (No. 6 - No. 10)
Not every standout receiver hears their name called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft—but that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in upside. This group of wideouts flying under the first-round radar could deliver major value for teams and fantasy GMs alike.
6. Jack Bech, TCU
After achieving some success in his rookie season at LSU (43 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns), Bech had minimal opportunities over the following two years (16/200/1 and 12/146 yards), with the latter coming at TCU after his transfer.
In his senior season, he made 12 starts, resulting in career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (1,034), and touchdowns (9). Texas Christian featured him in their deep passing game (16.7 YPC). His best play in 2024 came in four games (6/139/1, 9/200/1, 6/166/2, 10/131/2) over the first five weeks. His year ended with weaker overall results over his final seven matchups (27/387/2).
Bech relies on his strength and excellent hands to make plays over the short areas of the field. His release needs work against physical cornerbacks, and he lacks the quickness and deep speed to create wins in tight coverage downfield. Bech offers size (6’1” and 215 lbs.), but his speed is below the NFL average (approximately 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash – he didn’t compete in this event at the NFL combine, possibly due to a late-season knee injury).
With the ball in his hands, Bech runs with eyes up, looking to make defenders miss and break tackles. He can highpoint the football and snatch errant throws off the mark. I sense that he’ll be a zone-buster who outperforms expectations in the NFL. Bech has a Cooper Kupp feel but lacks his route-running ability and an exceptional college resume.
7. Jayden Higgins, ISU
Higgins began his college career at Eastern Kentucky (29/394/3 and 58/757/10) before transferring to Iowa State. His game progressed at the next level, leading to two competitive seasons (53/983/6 and 87/1,183/9). In his junior year, the Cyclones utilized him as a big-play threat, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, before shifting him to a high-volume receiver role the following season.
Over 26 Division 1 games, Higgins gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (6/172, 7/104, 9/214/1, 8/116/1, 6/102, 10/140/1, 9/155/1, and 7/115). He had a higher consistency factor in 2024, with five catches or more in 11 of 13 games.
At the next level, Higgins will work the short areas of the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and work back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.
At the NFL Combine, Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a significant asset for a wide receiver of his size and build. I view his profile closer to Michael Pittman than Mike Evans. Higgins is projected to be a second pick in this year's draft.
8. Isaiah Bond, TEX
Any wide receiver recruited and playing for Alabama brings a high floor in talent and pedigree. Unfortunately for Bond, he tapped out after two seasons with the Crimson Tide (17/220/1 and 48/668/4). His move to Texas led to a regression in his overall chances (34/540/5). The Longhorns also gave him four rushes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Bond gained over 100 yards once in his college career (5/103/2), and he has more than five catches in one other game (7/97/1).
For NFL teams seeking a wide receiver with electric speed and elusiveness, Bond fills that need. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, with a similar build (5'11’ and 180 lbs.) to Xavier Worthy. Texas gave him chances close to the line of scrimmage to take advantage of his open-field running and elusiveness. They also ran plays at the goal line, somewhat aligning him with the way the Chiefs featured Jerick McKinnon in 2022 (nine receiving touchdowns).
Defenders will slow him off the line if they get a hand of him, and Bond loses value when asked to catch passes in tight coverage. His game should excel on crossing patterns and when given one-on-one coverage in the deep passing game.
Bond will look enticing to an NFL offense that lacks playmakers and speed, but they must have proven wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart to better create mismatches. I expect him to be a Day 2 drafter selection, but there are five teams (DET, WAS, BUF, KC, and PHI) at the end of the first round that could use another explosive player.
9. Jalen Royals, USU
In 2023, Royals was a top receiving option for the Utah State Aggies, thanks to an impressive 15 touchdowns with 71 catches and 1,080 yards. He had an elite three-game run (7/185/3, 6/140/2, and 7/125/2) while scoring a touchdown (13 total) in seven of his final eight starts.
A left foot injury last season led to five missed games. Royals had a slow start over his first three matchups (5/77/1, 6/47, and 4/44) before catching fire in his following four contests (10//112/1, 9/211/2, 10/155/1, and 11/188/1). He gained 15.2 yards per catch in his college career.
Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.
I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field. I expect him to gain momentum before this year’s draft, which will secure his ranking as a second-round pick.
10. Tre Harris, MISS
Harris had a progressive career over four seasons between Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. Despite catching 220 passes for his career with 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns, he never caught more than 65 passes in a year. His receiving yards improved each season (562, 935, 985, and 1,030) while showing more explosiveness with the Rebels (18.2 and 17.2 yards per catch). He missed five games last season with a groin injury.
In 2023, Harris gained over 100 yards in five matchups (6/133/4, 8/153/1, 4/102, 11/213/1, and 7/134). His season started last year with an impressive run over seven games (8/179/2, 9/130, 10/94, 11/225/2, 11/176/1, 3/81, and 7/102/1), putting him on an impressive pace.
The development of Harris last year paints a much higher profile than initially expected. He brings size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position while making many deep catches in 2024 despite not having elite speed (4.54 40-yard dash). The volume of his long catches with Ole Miss will be unattainable at the next level due to better cornerbacks and a shorter passing window. Harris runs with purpose with the ball in his hands, helping his ability to turn short catches into first downs. He must improve his win rate when challenged in tight catch quarters.
He enters this year’s draft class at age 23 with some missed time over the last two seasons with injuries. My mental image of his game is based on how Nico Collins was utilized by the Texans in 2023. The question to be answered is: can his new NFL team and quarterback get him the ball at the third level of the defense? If so, his fantasy stats will likely be much higher in his rookie campaign, as Harris should also receive plenty of catches to move the chains. Think Keon Coleman with more college experience.
