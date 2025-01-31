Top 5 Third Basemen for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season
Only three third basemen hit 30 home runs or more (Jose Ramirez – 39, Jake Burger – 31, and Eugenio Suarez – 30). Ramirez (114) was the only one to score over 100 runs, followed by Matt Chapman (98) and Suarez (90). Ramirez also led the way in stolen bases (41) and RBIs (118). Manny Machado (105) and Suarez (101) broke the 100-RBI mark, while Jazz Chisholm (40) and Maikel Garcia (37) ranked second and third in steals. Here are the Fantasy on SI's top five third basemen:
1 – Jose Ramirez, CLE (ADP – 4.9)
Dear Jose Ramirez, I need to apologize for not respecting your talent over the past seven seasons. I body-shamed your profile for potential speed while considering you a left-handed version of Kirby Puckett. Your quest for more power came at the expense of batting average based on your rising fly-ball rate (48.2), and your weakness in contact batting average (.322 – under .325 over the past four seasons) lowered your ceiling in batting average. On a side note, I respectfully disagree with your May 2024 comment about being a better player than Barry Bonds. At age 31, the only stat you had better than him was fewer strikeouts (728 – 871). I know it was a different era, and you have less Juice in your bat.
Ramirez – .279 over 5,377 at-bats with 898 runs, 255 home runs, 864 RBIs, and 243 stolen bases while taking 600 walks.
Bonds – .288 over 5,537 at-bats with 1,121 runs, 334 home runs, 993 RBIs, and 380 stolen bases with 1,082 walks.
Your success last year in runs (114), home runs (39), RBIs (118), and stolen bases (41) led all third basemen, giving you the quadruple crown for his position.
Ramirez dominated left-handed pitching (.348/42/14/37/13 over 164 at-bats) in 2024. His best month came in May (.295 with 23 runs, 11 home runs, 33 RBIs, and four steals). He scored 70 runs and drove in 77 runs before the All-Star break over 369 at-bats. Ramirez finished with an elite RBI rate (21) but had fewer RBI chances (410) than in 2022 (438) and 2023 (452). Cleveland ranked 14th in runs scored (708), 46 more runs than they scored in 2023 (662 – 27th).
He remains challenging to strikeout (12.0%), but his walk rate (7.9) came in below his previous four seasons (10.0%). Ramirez ranked 105th out of 207 batters with 400 plate appearances in exit velocity (89.2 mph) and 122nd in hard-hit rate (39.7).
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past four seasons, Ramirez finished 5th (8.45), 5th (9.12), 21st (4.49), and 4th (12.04) in FPGscore for hitters. Based on his best three seasons over the last four years, he looks well worth his current ADP (4.9). I don’t respect Cleveland's supporting cast heading into 2025, suggesting regression in four categories for Ramirez. I saw a video over the past month where he looked trimmer, so he may be motivated to run more this year. I only see a .280/90/30/90/25 player with 600 at-bats, making him a late first-round pick in 15-team leagues.
2 – Jazz Chisholm, NYY (ADP – 25.4)
In his early fantasy career, Chisholm was a sexy target for some drafters, but he failed to reach expectations due to injuries. Last year, he set career-highs in at-bats (562), hits (144), home runs (24), RBIs (73), and stole bases (40). In mid-August, a left elbow injury led to a trip to the injured list and eight missed games.
His strikeout rate (24.5) was career-best while ranking close to the league average with his walk rate (8.5). Chisholm had regression in his average hit rate (1.701) and contact batting average (.351). Both outcomes were still favorable, supporting a higher batting average with repeated success controlling the strike zone and more power potential. His exit velocity (89.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (40.8) were lower than his seasons with the Marlins, most likely due to a rise in his groundball rate (48.9). He posted a four-year low in his HR/FB rate (16.9 – 19.3 in his career).
Chisholm had his best stats in July (16 runs, seven home runs, 19 RBIs, and nine steals) despite hitting .230 over 100 at-bats. The early view of the Yankees lineup has him batting second in their lineup. With New York, he hit .273 over 176 at-bats with 28 runs, 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, putting him on pace for an 88/34/72/56 season if repeated over 550 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: There is no dismissing the ceiling of Chisholm in power and speed, but does his previous injury risk outweigh his 2025 draft value? That is a question each drafter must answer. Winning in fantasy baseball requires drafting multiple impact players with difference-maker talent. Chisholm checks this box. I like his third base qualification this year while understanding that 10 games at second base is a likely outcome, potentially early in the year. Up: a 30/50 season with help in runs and RBIs. His batting average has yet to be an asset.
3 – Austin Riley, ATL (ADP – 34.2)
Riley was part of the Braves' offensive demise in 2024. He had an empty power swing over his first 167 at-bats (.228/24/3/18) while missing two weeks in May with a left side issue (inflammation). Over his next 258 at-bats, his bat returned to form, leading to a .275 batting average with 39 runs, 16 home runs, and 38 RBIs. Unfortunately, he missed the final six weeks of the season with a broken left hand after getting hit by a pitch.
His approach (strikeout rate – 25.2 and walk rate – 7.9) regressed slightly, along with a pullback in his contact batting average (.355 – .386 in 2023) and average hit rate (1.798). He finished 2024 with an elite exit velocity (93.3 – 10th) and hard-hit rate (53.4 – 12th) while seeing an uptick in his fly-ball rate (43.0 – 40.2 in 2023). Riley’s struggles in power over the first third of 2024 led to a sharp decline in his HR/FB rate (14.3 – 19.4 in 2023 and 19.5 in his career).
Before last season, Riley had over 400 RBI chances from 2021 to 2023 (435, 414, and 443). He was on pace for only 395 RBI opportunities in 2024. His RBI rate has ranked below the best-run producers over the past three years (13.8, 14.9, and 14.9). Riley had the best results in this area in 2021 (17.0% RBI rate).
Fantasy Outlook: With Ronald Acuna in the lineup, the Braves should regain their lost momentum in runs scored (704 – 14th ~ 243 runs fewer than 2023), giving Riley another chance to shine in runs, home runs, and RBIs. He has a 40+ home run swing with the approach to add some value to fantasy teams in batting average. The higher outputs in stolen bases lower his overall value compared to early four-category players with plus speed. I expect a bounce-back season, and Riley is on my radar if I pick at the back end of drafts and he makes it to the 3/4 turn.
4 – Rafael Devers, BOS (ADP – 39.7)
It’s been six years since Devers posted his best season (.311/129/32/115/8 over 647 at-bats). He had 201 hits in 2019 with a league-high 54 doubles, and 44.8% of his hits went for extra bases.
Over the past four seasons, Devers averaged 90 runs, 32 home runs, 96 RBIs, and four steals. His best stats have come in odd years over this span. Last year, he missed 24 games with a left knee and shoulder issue. Devers was superb from May through July (.307/59/21/62/2 over 293 at-bats). Unfortunately, his shoulder injury led to a poor end to the season (.205 with 18 runs, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and one stolen bases over 161 at-bats). He lost his way vs. left-handed pitching (.240/27/4/230 over 204 at-bats).
Devers still ranked high in exit velocity (93.2 mph – 11th) and hard-hit rate (52.6). His HR/FB rate (19.9) was a three-year high, but he had a regression in his fly-ball rate (36.7). Devers took the most walks (11.2%) of his career while losing ground in his strikeout rate (24.5 – 21.2 in his career).
Fantasy Outlook: There is another gear in Devers’ bat that the fantasy community hasn’t seen yet. His contact batting average (.373) and average hit rate (1.895) paint a high average bat with 40 home run upside, and he will accumulate more runs and RBIs as the Red Sox offense improves. Devers ranked 27th in FPGscore (2.21) for hitters. He comes off the board as the 29th batter in early January. On a path to another 90/30/90 season with some help in batting average. Any steals are a bonus.
5 – Manny Machado, SD (ADP – 39.7)
Machado came into last season with concern about his return to the starting lineup after having right elbow surgery the previous October. He ended up being a discount in fantasy drafts after returning for game action on opening day.
In April, he hit .250 with 16 runs, four home runs, and 16 RBIs, followed by a dull May (.230/9/1/13/3). Machado regained his form over the final four months (.294/52/24/76/8 over 377 at-bats). He finished the year with elite RBI chances (456), but the back of the Padres lineup struggled to drive him in (37% run rate – lowest over the past five seasons).
His strikeout rate (19.3) has been the league average every year in the majors, but it was higher than his career average (17.3%) last season. He finished with a step back in his walk rate (7.0). Machado had a rebound in his exit velocity (92.5 mph) and his hard-hit rate (48.8). He lost some loft off his swing, leading to his lowest fly-ball rate (38.1) since 2014.
Over the past six seasons, Machado has had more than 600 plate appearances every year except his strike-shortened season in 2020.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite finishing 20th in FPGscore (4.41) for hitters, he is discounted in 2025 based on his current ADP (39.7 – 30th batters). Machado is a professional bat with a long history of success. The Padres finished eighth in run scored (760). A career season by Fernando Tatis will set the stage for another productive year in four categories.
