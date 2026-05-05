TreVeyon Henderson’s 2026 Fantasy Ceiling Is Higher Than His Current ADP

TreVeyon Henderson’s rookie season was a roller coaster, mixing frustrating weekly inconsistency with flashes of league-winning upside when given a featured workload. Heading into Year 2, his discounted RB20 price tag could create one of the better value opportunities at running back in early fantasy football drafts.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson was a big ADP mover late in last year’s draft season. Seven games into his NFL career, he left fantasy drafters wondering what his pre-draft excitement was. Over this span, the Patriots’ rookie back gained 252 combined yards with one touchdown and 16 catches on 59 touches, leading to 6.74 fantasy points per game in PPR formats.

After an empty two-touch game for five yards, Henderson flashed in Week 8 (10/75), followed by a winning run over five matchups (76/397/4 with 16 catches for 100 yards and one touchdown on 92 touches) with Rhamondre Stevenson banged up. He had two impact fantasy games (28.00 and 32.30) in PPR formats.

After another winning day in Week 15 (14/148/2 with two catches for 13 yards), Henderson was losing fantasy play over six (2.20, 8.20, 4.60, 3.50, 0.50, and 7.50) of his final seven matchups. He had a competitive opportunity in Week 17 (19/82) and Week 18 (13/53/2), but New England only gave him 41 touches over his other five matchups (121 combined yards with six catches and no touchdowns).

Despite his up-and-down rookie campaign, Henderson finished 21st in running back scoring (207.20 fantasy points) in PPR leagues. He scored 43.6% of his fantasy points in three games, showcasing his explosiveness along with his downside when game flow doesn’t break his way.

TreVeyon Henderson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The key to Henderson seizing a more significant role in the Patriots’ run game will be his vision. His reads on opening holes weren’t on point last year, highlighted by 11 games with fewer than 8.00 fantasy points. He ranks 20th at running back in early May in the NFFC with much more favorable ADP (53) than last season.

Henderson checks the explosive boxes needed to win overall championships, but the Patriots must give him enough touches over the first three months of the season to keep those fantasy teams in the playoff hunt. He finished the regular season in 2025 with 1,132 combined yards, 10 touchdowns, and 35 catches on 215 touches, which grades much better than the feeling when slipping him into starting lineups in many weeks. Henderson should have a natural progression in his second year in the NFL, suggesting closer to 250 touches with 1,400+ combined yards, 12 scores, and 40 catches.

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