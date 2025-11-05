J.J. McCarthy, Jaxson Dart Shoot Up Rankings, Updated Quarterback Projections for Week 10
The quarterback position was full of outs in Week 9, leading to seven players scoring more than 30.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdowns formats. Caleb Williams (41.50) had his best game in his young professional career, outdueling Joe Flacco (38.50) in 47-42 win over the Bengals.
- Josh Allen (31.55)
· Sam Darnold (31.50)
· Justin Herbert (31.20)
· Geno Smith (30.10)
· Matthew Stafford (30.05)
Another 10 quarterbacks scored over 20.00 fantasy, giving the fantasy market a higher floor for many teams.
Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after nine weeks:
· Patrick Mahomes (26.11)
· Josh Allen (26.08)
· Justin Herbert (24.27)
· Drake Maye (24.69)
· Jalen Hurts (24.19)
· Matthew Stafford (23.49)
· Daniel Jones (23.26)
· Bo Nix (22.96)
· Caleb Williams (22.59)
· Dak Prescott (22.02)
· Sam Darnold (20.66)
· Jordan Love (20.58)
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Ranked No. 1 QB for Week 10
Despite ranking second at quarterback after nine weeks, Allen has been unimpressive passing the ball over his last seven games (206 yards per game with only 11 touchdowns). Surprisingly, he competed 70.1% of his passes over this span while gaining 8.1 yards per pass attempt. Game score has led to Buffalo averaging 25.3 passes over their last seven contests.
Miami ranks 24th in quarterback defense (198.20 fantasy points) while allowing 19 touchdowns. In Week 3, Allen gained 248 combined yards with three touchdowns vs. the Dolphins.
- Daniel Jones (298 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Drake Maye (261 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Justin Fields (307 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Bryce Young (198/2)
· Justin Herbert (264/2)
· Dillon Gabriel (128 combined yards with no touchdowns)
· Kirk Cousins (175 combined yards with no touchdowns)
· Lamar Jackson (218 combined yards with four touchdowns)
Allen is the top projected quarterback in Week 10. He relies on rushing touchdowns to set his floor, but his passing stats will determine if his matchup of willing to give him the top billing for the week.
Streaming Quarterback for Week 10
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have yet to find their passing magic with McCarthy behind center. Over his three games, he threw only 22 passes per game, with weakness in his completion rate (57.6). His ability to run (16/62/2) helps his floor, and hopefully avoid some sacks. McCarthy has low passing stats in each matchup (143/2, 158/0, and 143/2).
The Ravens sits 20th in quarterback defense (182.40 fantasy points), with most damage coming in three games.
- Josh Allen (424 combined yards with four touchdowns)
· Patrick Mahomes (275 combined with four touchdowns)
· C.J. Stroud (274 combined with four touchdowns)
Baltimore allowed only one passing touchdown over their last three matchups with quarterbacks gaining 251 combined yards per game.
McCarthy has two excellent wide receivers, with a chance to hit on a long scoring play. With another four teams on a bye this week and multiple quarterbacks offering a low ceiling in Week 10, the Vikings’ young quarterback should be viable waiver wire add. He ranks 14th by my projection (20.91 fantasy points).
Quarterback Bust of the Week in Week 9
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
After a magical run over five games (1,585 combined yards with 16 touchdowns), and the scent of another Super Bowl run, the Buffalo Bills held Mahomes to 255 combined yards with no touchdowns and one interceptions. He completed only 44.1% of his 34 passes, while finishing 22nd in fantasy points (14.00).
Runner Up: Jordan Love (12.75) teased Green Bay fans and the fantasy market with an excellent game in Week 8 (360/3). He posted his worst game (273/0 with one interception) of his season against the Panthers, giving him five below-par fantasy days on the year.