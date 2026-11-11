Week 10 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings: Target Kyle McCord And Carson Beck This Week

Many of us still play in leagues where we start a team defense or D/ST. We would highly suggest moving to IDP leagues, but we understand that's a bit too complicated and time-consuming for some fantasy owners. However, it's a lot more fun, and if you've never played in an IDP league, you should give it a try.

Nevertheless, we are going to focus on team defenses here. It should be an interesting week for team defenses because there are a lot of quarterback changes for a number of different reasons. These are our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10.

D/ST

D/ST Jacksonville Jaguars

For the second consecutive week, the Jags come in as our D/ST1. They should have another great week against the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled to get anything going on offense this season. It's going to be a long day for them against a tough Jags' defense.

D/ST Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles comes in right behind the Jags against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona traded away Jacoby Brissett and lost Gardner Minshew for the season this week, which means it will likely be rookie Carson Beck under center for the Cardinals this week. Making your NFL debut against Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald is a tough way to start your career.

D/ST Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have the most interesting defense this week. On one hand, they are terrible and have traded away key pieces. However, they face the Miami Dolphins, led by Kyle McCord. This could end up being a true boom-or-bust D/ST. We could find out who the worst team in the NFL, who doesn't have Justin Herbert as a quarterback, is in this game.

D/ST Rankings: Week 10

More Fantasy Sports On SI News