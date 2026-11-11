Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey Leads The Way

We are once again here with a mandate to talk about fantasy football kickers. Despite the fact that we don't want to talk about them and you don't want to read about them, it still has to be done.

Why? Because for some ungodly reason, the powers that be will not fully remove kickers from fantasy football. Perhaps we have too much fun, so it has to be watered down somehow, and kickers are the answer to that problem.

While everyone else is breaking down how the best athletes in the world are going to perform in their physical matchups this week, we are going to guess which former soccer player with the physique of a teenage boy is going to kick a weird-shaped football between two yellow sticks. These are our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10.

Kickers

K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Aubrey is the best kicker in the league, and that's why he comes in at the top spot. His combination of power and accuracy gives him the most upside of any kicker in the league. We will roll with the upside and the talent here.

K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson has kicked quite a few field goals this season. That's enough for him to come in as the K5. It's the perfect matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We know the Bengals' offense is good enough to score a ton of points, but the Steelers' defense can hold them out of the end zone on occasion and force them to kick field goals.

K Zane Gonzalez, Miami Dolphins

Gonzalez is terrible. The field goal he missed in Week 9 was embarrassing. You don't want to start him this week or ever. That's why he's the K25. The Dolphins should probably invest in a new kicker at some point.

Kicker Rankings: Week 10

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