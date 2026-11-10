Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Is Back On Top
Tuesday is here, which means we are entering a new week of fantasy football. That means we have to set our first rankings for the Week. As always, we start with the quarterbacks. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10.
Quarterbacks
QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Last week, Allen had a rare week outside of the top spot, and rightfully so. However, he's right back on top this week now that he's no longer dealing with the Minnesota Vikings defense. He should beat up on the lowly New York Jets this week.
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
We are above ECR (expert consensus ranking) with Purdy. Despite all of his injured wide receivers, he's still our QB2 ahead of Drake Maye, who is dealing with injuries of his own to his weapons. Keenan Allen will be in San Fran this week, and we do expect him to play a role. He's a great start this week.
QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Willis is four spots above ECR in our rankings this week. He's been solid since the team's bye week, and we expect him to play well against a tanking Indianapolis Colts team. We are still hoping that he puts it all together with his rushing and passing, but it feels like he's incapable of doing both at the same time.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
In a rare event, we actually like Rodgers this week. He has been playing surprisingly well, and we like his matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, he's a solid option.
Quarterback Rankings: Week 10
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21