Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Is Back On Top

Tuesday is here, which means we are entering a new week of fantasy football. That means we have to set our first rankings for the Week. As always, we start with the quarterbacks. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10.

Quarterbacks

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week, Allen had a rare week outside of the top spot, and rightfully so. However, he's right back on top this week now that he's no longer dealing with the Minnesota Vikings defense. He should beat up on the lowly New York Jets this week.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

We are above ECR (expert consensus ranking) with Purdy. Despite all of his injured wide receivers, he's still our QB2 ahead of Drake Maye, who is dealing with injuries of his own to his weapons. Keenan Allen will be in San Fran this week, and we do expect him to play a role. He's a great start this week.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis is four spots above ECR in our rankings this week. He's been solid since the team's bye week, and we expect him to play well against a tanking Indianapolis Colts team. We are still hoping that he puts it all together with his rushing and passing, but it feels like he's incapable of doing both at the same time.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

In a rare event, we actually like Rodgers this week. He has been playing surprisingly well, and we like his matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, he's a solid option.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 10

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