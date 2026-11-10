Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Ollie Gordon, And More

With Week 10 approaching quickly, it's time to start getting ready to set our lineups. The most important position to get right is the running backs, and that's who we are focusing on here. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10.

Running Backs

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

In what shouldn't surprise anyone, Gibbs comes in as our RB1. We actually have him above ECR (expert consensus rankings), but how do you not rank him in the top spot with his crazy volume and production? There is no one in fantasy football we'd want on our team more than him.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

We continue to be low on CMC. He's six spots below ECR in our rankings. While he's still an RB1 as the RB9, he doesn't have the upside he once had. There is no doubt that you are still starting him every week, but he's not that league-winner he once was when the only concern was his health.

RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

After a down week and two consecutive weeks without a touchdown, Gordon is back at an RB1 as our RB11. This just became riskier with Malik Willis being placed on injured reserve. We don't know if that means more rushing or fewer opportunities for the offense as a whole. Nevertheless, we have moved Gordon above ECR.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty is eight spots below ECR as the RB26 in our rankings, while Mike Washington is 16 spots above ECR as the RB25. Why ECR has Jeanty so far above Washington makes zero sense to us. We certainly don't see it that way.

Running Back Rankings

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