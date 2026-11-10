Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Chig Okonkwo, Brevyn Spann-Ford, And More

It is time to do our rankings for Week 10, and our final offensive position is the tight ends. You only start one of them, but it is one of the most intriguing positions in all of fantasy football. That's why we put in a ton of research to make sure we get it right. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10.

Tight Ends

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Back on top is McBride. He's all they have left in Arizona, so his targets are going through the roof. We aren't even sure who the second target is going to be for the Cardinals this week. It will probably be Elijah Higgins or Reggie Virgil. Who knows, but we do know that McBride will be the top guy.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

We have Okonkwo three spots ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our TE13. He is now a fringe TE1, and we expect him to continue his ascension and become a TE1 as we get deeper into the season.

Everything has fallen into place for him. He's gotten healthy, Jayden Daniels has gotten healthy, and there have been a ton of injuries to the other pass-catchers on the offense. He was a player we were high on this offseason, and we still are.

TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson comes in seven spots below ECR. Not only is his quarterback situation a mess, but we don't think he's very good. He could get back on track once Kirk Cousins is fully integrated into the offense, but for now, he's our TE19.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Dallas Cowboys

Span-Ford is 11 spots ahead of ECR as the TE26 with Jake Ferguson injured, and he could be even higher by Friday. We truly believe he has TE2 upside and should get some serious consideration if you are looking to stream a tight end this week.

Tight End Rankings: Week 10

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