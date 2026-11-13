Week 10 Fantasy Football Updated Rankings For All Positions: Garrett Wilson And Travis Etienne Move Up

It's Friday, and it's time to update our rankings for Week 10. Some things have changed since earlier in the week, including players being ruled out by injuries and others potentially returning. You will need to check out these rankings before setting your lineups for Sunday. These are our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for every position.

Quarterbacks

A lot changed this week when it comes to this position. Jacoby Brissett is set to replace Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, Kirk Cousins will take over the starting job for the Vikings, and Malik Willis has landed on injured reserve and will be replaced by Kyle McCord. All of these changes have drastically impacted our rankings for this week.

Running Backs

The top of the running back rankings are much the same this week, but things really start to get shaken up once you hit the top five. We are expecting a big Jonathan Taylor bounce-back with a trade no longer hanging over his head, and there is a chance we get Travis Etienne Jr back this week. It should be an interesting week for the position.

Wide Receivers

We lost Puka Nacua this week for the foreseeable future, and Carnell Tate has been ruled out. That's with us already being without other stars like Mike Evans.

However, there is a good chance we will be getting back difference-makers like AJ Brown and Garrett Wilson on Sunday. Fantasy owners will have to carefully navigate the wideouts.

Tight Ends

The tight ends have stood strong throughout the week. Not much has changed since earlier in the week.

Isaiah Likely came in as our TE4, and we may have actually undershot it after his monster game on Thursday Night Football. There have been a few minor changes since earlier in the week, but nothing all that notable.

D/ST and Kickers

D/ST and kickers are once again included in the rankings. There are a lot of great options at D/ST this week, and there are sure to be some field goals kicked this week. It looks like both of these positions will continue to be included in the updated rankings moving forward.

Updated Rankings: All Positions: Week 10

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