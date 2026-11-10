Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Zay Flowers, Drake London, And More

We have reached Week 10, and we have set our initial rankings for the week. The most extensive rankings are for the wide receivers because there are more of them than any other position.

Here, we make sure you get the correct wideouts in your lineup. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10.

Wide Receivers

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins has been absolutely on fire. While Ja'Marr Chase is always great, Higgins has been one of the best wide receivers in all of football. We have him above ECR (expert consensus rankings), and both the Bengals' wideouts are sitting in our top six as WR1s.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

We have been consistently above ECR on London; since Michael Penix Jr has returned to action, he's proven us right. This week is no exception, as he comes in as our WR10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll be a great option in this game.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Flowers is a wideout we are well below ECR on. He comes in as our WR21, 10 spots below ECR. Until we see him have success with another quarterback, he will not be more than a risky QB2 for us. Jacoby Brissett is a significant upgrade, but we are still nervous about his weapons in his first game with the team.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

He is also 10 spots above ECR as the WR22. Why people continue to rank him as a viable WR2 makes no sense to us. Metcalf has been a disaster in Pittsburgh and should be viewed as little more than a desperation flex.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 10

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