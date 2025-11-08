Roquan Smith and Myles Garrett Top the List for Week 10's IDP Rankings
Halfway through the 2025 football season, defensive stats have a stronger baseline, helping fantasy teams make lineup decisions. Pro Football Reference provides defensive player information, giving the fantasy market a free option to review player stats.
A week after the Chiefs drilled S Quan Martin (7/107), San Darnold followed suit by beating him for another two long catches (74 yards). He continues to lead the NFL in defensive receiving yards allowed (26/574/3) while allowing 11.27 fantasy per game in PPR formats.
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry took over the league lead in passing touchdowns allowed (6), just ahead of CB Isaiah Pola-Mao (5) and S Graig Woodson (5). CB Ronald Bland (32/394/3) has been the worst player in fantasy points allowed per game (12.77).
LB Edgerrin Cooper (41/262/2) has allowed the most completions this season, followed by LB Nick Bolton (38/379/2), CB Daxton Hill (37/353/2), CB Alontae Taylor (36/298/4), and CB Andru Phillips (36/412/2).
Here are the top 15 defensive players who gave up the most receiving yards this year:
Before this year, I compiled a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive statistics from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of the defensive side of the ball in weekly WR/CB matchups and identify potential DFS starters. Finding defensive statistics is a challenge on the free market, as many outlets score plays differently on defense.
Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns:
2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need
LB Jordyn Brooks held onto his league lead in combined tackles (03), with five players remaining within 10 tackles.
- Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans (91)
· Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (90)
· Alex Singleton, Denver Broncos (89)
· Devin White, Las Vegas (87)
· Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (84)
LB Brian Burns (11) regained the top spot in sacks due to DE Myles Garrett (10) having a bye last week. LB Nik Bonitto (9.5) climbed to third place, just ahead of LB Byron Young (9).
Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.
I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:
· Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
· Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
· Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)
These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:
· Tackle for a loss: 2 points
· Forced fumble: 4 points
· Fumble recovery: 4 points
· Defended Passes: 1.5 points
· Defensive touchdown: 6 points
· Safety: 2 points