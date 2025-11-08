Fantasy Sports

Roquan Smith and Myles Garrett Top the List for Week 10's IDP Rankings

Fantasy Football players in IDP leagues can use this free cheatsheet when setting their lineups in Week 10.

Shawn Childs

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Halfway through the 2025 football season, defensive stats have a stronger baseline, helping fantasy teams make lineup decisions. Pro Football Reference provides defensive player information, giving the fantasy market a free option to review player stats.

A week after the Chiefs drilled S Quan Martin (7/107), San Darnold followed suit by beating him for another two long catches (74 yards). He continues to lead the NFL in defensive receiving yards allowed (26/574/3) while allowing 11.27 fantasy per game in PPR formats.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry took over the league lead in passing touchdowns allowed (6), just ahead of CB Isaiah Pola-Mao (5) and S Graig Woodson (5). CB Ronald Bland (32/394/3) has been the worst player in fantasy points allowed per game (12.77).

LB Edgerrin Cooper (41/262/2) has allowed the most completions this season, followed by LB Nick Bolton (38/379/2), CB Daxton Hill (37/353/2), CB Alontae Taylor (36/298/4), and CB Andru Phillips (36/412/2).

Here are the top 15 defensive players who gave up the most receiving yards this year:

Defense, Touchdowns Allowed, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends
Cornerbacks Touchdowns Allowed 2025 / Shawn Childs

Before this year, I compiled a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive statistics from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of the defensive side of the ball in weekly WR/CB matchups and identify potential DFS starters. Finding defensive statistics is a challenge on the free market, as many outlets score plays differently on defense.

Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns:

2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need

LB Jordyn Brooks held onto his league lead in combined tackles (03), with five players remaining within 10 tackles.

  • Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans (91)

·      Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (90)

·      Alex Singleton, Denver Broncos (89)

·      Devin White, Las Vegas (87)

·      Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (84)

LB Brian Burns (11) regained the top spot in sacks due to DE Myles Garrett (10) having a bye last week. LB Nik Bonitto (9.5) climbed to third place, just ahead of LB Byron Young (9).

Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.

I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:

·      Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle

·      Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)

·      Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)

These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:

·      Tackle for a loss: 2 points

·      Forced fumble: 4 points

·      Fumble recovery: 4 points

·      Defended Passes: 1.5 points

·      Defensive touchdown: 6 points

·      Safety: 2 points

Complete Week 10 IDP Rankings

More Rankings For Week 10

Shawn Childs
