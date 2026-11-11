Week 10 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Amani Hooker And Jessie Bates Trades Shake Things Up

We have reached Week 10, and it's time to get our lineups set. For some of us, this is a bit more in-depth because we also have to choose a full roster of defensive players in IDP leagues. IDP leagues feature individual defensive players and are much more intense.

While IDP leagues are twice as fun and exciting, they are also much more difficult. One of the main reasons they are more difficult is that it's not always easy to get information. We are here to help you get those lineups set. These are our IDP fantasy football rankings for Week 10.

IDP

Linebackers

This is where you score your points. Linebackers have both the highest ceiling and the safest floor of all the defensive positions. Bye weeks and injuries have driven down the talent pool a bit this week, but there are still a ton of great linebackers to plug into your lineup this week.

Defensive Linemen

The linemen are the closest thing we have to a boom-or-bust option on defense. There aren't many defensive linemen who really pile up tackles, so either they get sacks or big plays, or give you next to nothing. It's simply the nature of the position, with a few rare exceptions.

Defensive Backs

When it comes to the defensive backs, they are less boom-or-bust than the linemen, but also less consistent than the linebackers. Interceptions are the wild card for the defensive backs.

One play can swing an entire week, but there are also plenty of safeties and corners who consistently make tackles. This is the most intriguing position, especially with some of the big trades this week.

IDP Rankings: Week 10

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