We have almost reached Week 11, and Thursday Night Football kicks off tomorrow. While the majority of our attention is on the offense, we do have to put some of our attention on the defense.

Granted, many of us play in IDP leagues, which are far more exciting, but it also takes a lot more work and skill. So here, we will keep it simple and only focus on team D/ST. We will make sure you get the right D/ST in your lineups. These are our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 11.

D/ST Rankings: Week 11

D/ST Houston Texans

Houston comes in at our top spot, two spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings). We love the matchup for them against the Indianapolis Colts, who just seem to keep getting worse and worse.

The Colts aren't moving the ball on this defense, and they are horrific through the air. Good luck trying to beat the Texans with your ground game when you can't throw the ball.

D/ST Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is the consensus D/ST1, but we drop them to No. 2. They could easily be the top team. The Arizona Cardinals offense is also a disaster, and there isn't much that they can do. However, there is a chance that Carson Beck will be a little bit better in his second NFL start; we don't expect any surprises from Daniel Jones in Indy.

D/ST Denver Broncos

The Raiders offense is already subpar, so they could be in big trouble if Brock Bowers isn't able to suit up this week. He looks truly questionable for Week 11 and we expect the Broncos' defense to take full advantage. That's why they come in above ECR as our D/ST4.

D/ST Rankings

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