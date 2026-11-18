We have reached Week 11, and Thursday Night Football kicks off tomorrow. That means we have to get our fantasy football lineups set for the week. Unfortunately, for far too many of us, those lineups include kickers.

You don't want to read about them, and we don't want to talk about them, but we have to because they are still part of the game for reasons we don't quite understand. The points count, so we put in the time to make sure you get the right guy in your lineup. These are our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11.

Kicker Rankings: Week 11

K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Aubrey once again comes in our top spot. He has the most upside and is one of the safest options. Not only is he one of the most accurate kickers in the league with one of the strongest legs, but he's also in a very good offense, which, at the very least, gives him a safe floor of extra points. This has consistently been our top guy.

K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

We have McPherson four spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our K4. He's an accurate kicker with a strong leg. The Bengals' offense is absolutely on fire, and they are going to score a ton of points this week against the Washington Commanders. If you are looking for a kicker, McPherson is a great option who could be available in Week 11.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Despite being on a horrific offense, Shrader stays in our top 10 kickers. He has been very good this season, and the Colts' consistent stalling has led to a ton of field goal opportunities. However, he does have a very low floor because the Houston Texans could shut out the Colts in Week 11.

Kicker Rankings

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