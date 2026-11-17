Week 11 is here, and it's time for us to start setting our lineups. As always, we start at the top with the quarterbacks. It could be a huge week for the position, and we are excited to see how many points they will pile up this week. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 11

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

As he is most weeks, Josh Allen is our QB1 for Week 11. ECR (expert consensus rankings) actually has him as the QB2 this week behind Joe Burrow because of the matchups and recent performances, but we are still rolling with Allen.

He has more upside than any quarterback in the league and also has the safest floor. Even in bad weeks, his rushing touchdowns save his weeks. This is our QB1 for Week 11.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

We bumped up Lawrence to our QB3 spot, two spots ahead of ECR. In our rankings, Lawrence jumps Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. He is the most trustworthy of these three quarterbacks, and we aren't afraid of a matchup with the New York Giants.

The Giants are also a much more competitive team, while the Chiefs play the Cardinals and the Cowboys play the Titans. Both teams might not need to throw much in the second half.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy comes in three spots below ECR as our QB10. We simply aren't overly interested in going up against the Minnesota Vikings' defense if we don't have to.

While we still have him ranked as a QB1, we would be much more surprised if he finished inside the top 10 than outside the top 10. There is a chance that you could find a better option this week in a tough matchup.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's unclear if Mayfield or Jalon Daniels will play this week. Because of this, we just clumped them together where they are. Once Mayfield's health becomes clearer, we will adjust our standings accordingly.

Quarterback Rankings

More Fantasy Sports On SI News