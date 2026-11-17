Week 11 will be kicking off soon, and we have to start setting our lineups. We are going to make sure you get the most important position right in what could be one of the toughest weeks to do so.

Injuries and byes are going to play a massive role this week, and we are going to help you navigate through the mess. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11.

Running Back Rankings: Week 11

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard slides into our RB3 spot this week, one spot ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings). He has been tremendous and is seeing so much volume. We seriously considered sliding him even higher by one spot, but for now, he stands as our RB3.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

We have ranked Walker as if he will be playing this week, which slots him right back in as a high-end RB1. If he is eventually ruled out or things aren't looking good for him, we will adjust accordingly. Emmett Johnson would also climb significantly if Walker is going to miss the week.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

CMC could make us look very silly, but we have him well below ECR as a low-end RB1. This simply comes down to a brutal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which we have been consistently avoiding. Receptions and touchdowns could get him to where he needs to be, but the volume has been as abundant as it has been in the past, and we don't expect him to be efficient at all on the ground.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor comes in six spots below ECR as our RB17. It could be a tough finish to the season for JT again this season. The offense is terrible, and now he's splitting carries with rookie running back Seth McGowan. You probably won't be happy with Taylor very often if he doesn't score a touchdown, and we aren't sure how many touchdowns will be scored by the Colts moving forward.



Running Back Rankings

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