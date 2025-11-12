Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections & Rankings: Pat Freiermuth Rises
Over the past month, with Jacoby Brissett behind center, Trey McBride pushed his game to new heights. He was the best tight end in Week 10 (9/127/1) while improving his scoring streak to four games (five touchdowns). George Kittle (9/84/1) was the only other tight end scoring over 20.00 fantasy points. Four other players delivered competitive games in fantasy points.
- Juwan Johnson (19.20)
- Dalton Schultz (18.30)
- Tyler Warren (17.90)
- Cade Otton (17.20)
Best Tight Ends In 2025 Fantasy Football
After 10 weeks, here are the top 10 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:
- Trey McBride (17.48)
- Brock Bowers (15.15)
- Tucker Kraft (14.65)
- Jake Ferguson (14.38)
- Dallas Goedert (13.65)
- Tyler Warren (13.63)
- Travis Kelce (12.78)
- Dalton Kincaid (12.25)
- Sam LaPorta (11.88)
- Oronde Gadsden (11.58)
- Juwan Johnson (10.91)
- Dalton Schultz (10.53)
Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
The short week caught up to Bowers on the backend, which was the opposite of what I expected heading into Week 9. The Raiders had him on the field for 83% of their plays vs. the Broncos, but he caught only one of his three targets for 31 yards.
Runner Up: Hunter Henry (one catch for four yards) was a non-factor against the Buccaneers, giving him his third game this season with less than 10 receiving yards. All four of his touchdown passes have come at home.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 11 top 12 tight ends projections:
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
In the fantasy market, a tight end with a WR1 opportunity is a massive edge, and that is where McBride’s game has been over his last four starts (8/72/1, 10/74/2, 5/55/1, and 9/127/1). He’s had a floor of seven targets in each matchup this year while averaging 10.7 chances over his last six contests. McBride is on pace to catch 115 passes for 1,119 yards and 11 touchdowns. His scoring improvement leads to more impactful showings.
The 49ers sit 22nd in tight end defense (140.50) in PPR formats. They hold them to short yards per catch (9.4), but they catch 67.5% of their chances with six touchdowns.
- Juwan Johnson (5/49/1)
- Trey McBride (5/43/1)
- Hunter Long (3/23/1)
- Kyle Pitts (7/62)
- Theo Johnson (3/27/1)
- Cody Parkinson (4/41/1)
With Marvin Harrison out this week, McBride should have double-targets again, and his top tight end projections will be even higher in my second update.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tight End
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Since his big game in Week 7 (5/111/2) against the Bengals, Freiermuth has three catches in each of his last three matchups (3/13, 3/27/1, and 3/33) on 11 combined targets. Pittsburgh continues to rotate in three tight ends, and he ranks third in playing time so far this season. Despite his relative weakness in production, Freiermuth has scotched Cincinnati in 2024 (6/68/1 and 8/85/1), with a reasonable floor in four other games (3/22/1, 4/40/1, 5/75, and 8/79) in his career.
The Bengals’ defense has been terrible against tight ends (205.40 fantasy points, highlighted by their last-place ranking and 12 touchdowns allowed to them. They’re gaining 11.8 yards per catch with a high catch rate (68.5%).
- Cleveland tight ends (10/100)
- T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1)
- Sam LaPorta (5/92/1)
- Tucker Kraft (2/43/1)
- Pat Freiermuth (5/111/2)
- Mason Taylor (5/34/1)
- Colston Loveland (6/118/2)
In their last matchup with the Bengals, the Steelers’ tight ends scored four touchdowns (11/141/4 on 18 targets). Freiermuth brings a streamer-tight end feel in shallow leagues based on his career body of work against Cincinnati, paired with Cincinnati's weakness in tight end coverage.
