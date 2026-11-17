We are rapidly approaching the kickoff of Week 11, and we have to get those lineups set. In a bit of a shocking turn of events, the tight ends have been one of the most consistent and stable positions in fantasy football this season.

However, this week is throwing us some curveballs that we have to try to navigate, and we are going to help you get through it. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11.

Tight End Rankings: Week 11

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

We start in the most obvious spot, and that's with Bowers. He was forced out of Week 10 with an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Week 11. Fantasy owners will have to monitor his practice status this week because we know their coaching staff can't be trusted and are confirmed liars.

Regardless, we have him ranked as if he is going to be active this week. That is enough to bring him in as the TE4. If he were fully healthy, he would be ranked higher, but he is not fully healthy. We will be very concerned that he will be limited or forced to leave the game this week if he suits up.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo sneaks in as a low-end TE1 this week. Everything is in place for Okonkwo to be a league-winning type of breakout star down the stretch. The talent is there, the volume is there, and he his clearly one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets. We are higher than ECR (expert consensus rankings) on Okonkwo this week in a solid matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Gesicki comes in six spots below ECR and drops from a low-end TE1 to a mid-range TE2 in our rankings. This is simply just not a player we trust. He has a tendency to disappoint and brings very little to the table if he doesn't score a touchdown, especially when everyone is healthy. It would take a lot to get him into the TE1 conversation from us, and we aren't close to being there with him.

Tight End Rankings



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