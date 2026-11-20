It's Friday, and our 11th fantasy football Sunday is quickly approaching. Fantasy owners have to get their lineups set, and a lot has changed in just a few days since we released our mid-week rankings.

We have updated our rankings for every position to help you have the best chance to win in Week 11. These are our updated fantasy football rankings for every position for Week 11.

Rankings: All Positions: Week 11

Quarterbacks

For the most part, quarterbacks have stood firm throughout the week. There have been shakeups deeper in the rankings that could impact Superflex leagues, but not much that will affect most leagues. Be sure to check out these rankings for Sunday's games and adjust your lineups accordingly.

Running Backs

There have been a handful of changes to the rankings since earlier in the week, with the most notable being the removal of Kenneth Walker III. With Walker coming out, rookie Emmett Johnson's place in the rankings also had to be adjusted. Now that Walker is not expected to suit up this week, Johnson climbs all the way up and lands as our fantasy football RB7 overall.

Wide Receivers

This is the position that has changed the most, and still has the potential to change more depending on how some injuries play out. Mike Evans and Ladd McConkey are both still questionable and could go either way as of writing this. Carnell Tate has also made a big jump inside the top 20 now that it looks like he is good to go, with Wan'Dale Robinson being dropped from the rankings after being ruled out for the year.

Tight Ends

The big question here is the status of Brock Bowers and the impact that has on Michael Mayer. Currently, we have our rankings set as if Bowers is going to play, while trying to push through an ankle injury. If we get a more definitive status on Bowers' availability before Sunday, the rankings will be updated again to reflect the change.

Updated Rankings

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