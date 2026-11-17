We have reached Week 11, and it's already looking like it's going to be a crazy week. Bye weeks and injuries are piling up across the league, and we are going to make sure you get the right players in your lineups.

Here, we will be focusing on the wide receivers, who most likely make up the bulk of your roster. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 11

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington has climbed his way back up to being our WR3 overall. We have him two spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings).

His chemistry with Trevor Lawrence has been unbelievable, and that duo has helped take each other to the next level. He is becoming an elite WR1, and we have him ranked as such this season.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

We have Lamb four spots below ECR, back-to-back with George Pickens. He's still a great option, but it's clear that there are going to be some Pickens' heavy weeks now that he's back and healthy. It worked out well enough last week, but they won't be in the highest-scoring shootout of the year every week.

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

We have gotten word that Burden has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play in Week 11 barring any kind of setback. He comes in three spots ahead of ECR as a low-end WR1. While he has already been excellent this season, we expect him to take another step up and be a league-winner down the stretch for the remainder of the year.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith comes in 27 spots above ECR as our WR18 this week. This disparity is almost certainly us ranking him as if he is set to play, and others having him in their rankings under the assumption that he is still injured, which could be the case. However, we are optimistic that he will return this week, coming off the bye week after an extended absence that did not land him on injured reserve.



Wide Receiver Rankings

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