The fantasy football season is getting late early this year, as we seem to be rapidly approaching the playoffs already. With Thursday Night Football kicking off tomorrow, we have to get our lineups set.

That is easier said than done for some than for others. While most fantasy football owners only have to pick up a team defense and plug them in, there is a faction of us that focuses on individual defensive players.

IDP fantasy football is much more intense and much more exciting; however, it is also much more difficult. It's not only more difficult because you have to research and focus on twice as many players, but defensive players are also much more difficult to get information and insight on.

That's why we are here to help. We are going to make sure you get your lineups set with the best IDP options in them. These are our IDP fantasy football rankings for Week 11.

IDP Rankings: Week 11

Linebackers

The linebackers as a whole are your most important IDP players, but individually, many of them aren't as valuable because there are so many of them, with just a select few who are truly elite and separate themselves from the pack. They have both the safest floor and the most upside, but you will usually have a ton of options to choose from each week. Still, if you get this position wrong, it could go a long way in costing you your week.

Defensive Backs

The key with defensive backs is that you want to find ones who tackle. Interceptions are very difficult to predict, and there aren't many who consistently rush the passer. There are, of course, some special cases, but generally we advise targeting playmakers, who also rack up tackles. The tackles set the floor, and a big play can result in a monster week when they happen.

Defensive Linemen

The linemen do have an extremely high ceiling, but they also have by far the lowest floor. If there is one position that you should be going all in on upside, it's the linemen. It's not rare to just get a few points from your lineman if he doesn't make a big play; however, if they have a monster game getting to the quarterback, they can be fantasy gold.

IDP Rankings



More Fantasy Sports On SI News