Week 11 Quarterback Projections & Updated Rankings: Sam Darnold Enters Top 5
In a relief role for C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills led the Texans to a big comeback against the Jaguars, resulting in the best game of his career (312 combined yards with touchdowns) and the highest-ranked scoring in fantasy points (31.60) in four-point passing touchdowns formats. Matthew Stafford (30.00) was the only other quarterback to score 30.00 fantasy points for the week. Twelve other quarterbacks scored between 20.00 and 29.90 fantasy points in Week 10. Here are the players that ranked 3rd through 7th:
- Jaxson Dart (308 combined yards with two rushing touchdowns)
- Jared Goff (320/3)
- Caleb Williams (283 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Mac Jones (319/3)
- Baker Mayfield (273/3)
Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after 10 weeks:
- Patrick Mahomes (26.11)
- Josh Allen (25.89)
- Matthew Stafford (24.22)
- Drake Maye (24.03)
- Justin Herbert (23.79)
- Jalen Hurts (23.16)
- Caleb Williams (23.11)
- Daniel Jones (22.94)
- Dak Prescott (22.02)
- Bo Nix (21.61)
- Jared Goff (21.04)
- Baker Mayfield (20.93)
Week 10 Quarterback Bust
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
The Broncos’ offense was dismal against Las Vegas in Week 10, but Denver extended its winning streak to seven games. Nix had negative two yards rushing with 150 passing yards and one score. He has now passed for fewer than 180 yards in half of his 10 starts. The Broncos hold a two-game lead over Kansas City, but they play them twice over their final seven matchup. Denver can push the Chiefs further away from the postseason with a big win this week against their division rival.
Runner Up: Sam Darnold scored only 9.90 fantasy points in Week 10, but his failure was more due to game score rather than his performance. Seattle jumped out to a 35-0 lead with two defensive scores, leading to the Seahawks attempting 12 passes. Darnold (178/1) gained 14.8 yards per pass attempt, but one of his two incompletions was caught by the Cardinals.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
For the second consecutive week, Allen draws the number one quarterback seed. He comes off his second-best passing day (306/2) with 31 yards rushing, but Buffalo lost another division game, putting them further away from the developing New England Patriots. It was only the second time this year that Allen had over 31 pass attempts.
Tampa ranks 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (180.70) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. They allow 7.7 yards per pass attempt, but a quarterback has yet to score a rushing touchdown.
- Michael Penix (319 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- C.J. Stroud (234 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Tyrod Taylor (245 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Jalen Hurts (192 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Sam Darnold (341/4)
- Mac Jones (360 combined yards with no touchdowns)
- Jared Goff (241/1)
- Drake Maye (283 combined yards with two touchdowns)
Buffalo will be without TE Dalton Kincaid, forcing Allen to squeeze more out of an underachieving wide receiver corps. His floor is supported by his value in the run game (59/311/7).
Week 11 Waiver Wire Quarterback Pickup
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
After his down game (178/1), Darnold slipped outside the top 12 quarterbacks, potentially putting him in the free agent pool in shallow formats with short benches. Last week, Cooper Kupp returned to game action, and Seattle acquired Rashid Shaheed to force defenses to defend the deep passing game. If Tory Horton returns in Week 11, the Seahawks’ passing game should bounce back in a big way, especially with the Rams also playing well offensively. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a beast, and Darnold will use his tight ends to move the ball.
I have him ranked fifth at quarterback this week. He’s passed for over 290 yards in four matchups this season, highlighted by him gaining 9.9 yards per pass attempt.
The Rams hold quarterbacks to 6.6 yards per pass attempt, ranking 12th in fantasy points allowed (174.80). Quarterback have completed 65% of their passes with 13 combined touchdowns.
- C.J. Stroud (220 combined yards)
- Cam Ward (175/1)
- Jalen Hurts (266 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Daniel Jones (262/1)
- Mac Jones (342/2)
- Tyler Huntley (107 combined yards)
- Trevor Lawrence (314 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Tyler Shough (176/1)
- Mac Jones (319/3)
Darnold has yet to attempt more than 35 passes in a game, which is a big reason for his lower quarterback ranking. Seattle will run the ball, but not well for yardage (3.95 yards per carry). They average 25.3 passes per game, suggesting they could be 40% undervalued by many projections in this matchup.
