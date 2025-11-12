Fantasy Sports

Week 11 Running Back Projections & Updated Rankings: De’Von Achane Claims Top Spot

Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings are here, led by De’Von Achane, with projections, sleepers, and waiver-wire targets to help you dominate your PPR league.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Week 10 produced only six running backs with over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues, but the star power at the position shined through with the great games by three players.

  • Jonathan Taylor (32/244/3 with three catches for 42 yards)
  • De’Von Achane (22/174/2 with six catches for 51 yards)
  • Jahmyr Gibbs (15/142/2 with three catches for 30 yards and another score)

In addition, TreVeyon Henderson (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch) posted his first impact game of his career, highlighted by two long scoring runs (55 and 69 yards).

  • Kyren Williams (22.40)
  • Josh Jacobs (20.70)

Week 10 Running Back Bust

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Bust: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcon
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

In a marquee matchup against Jonathan Taylor, Robinson posted his second disappointing day in fantasy points (10.80) over the past three weeks. His below-par showing falls more on the Falcons’ coaching decisions as they choose to feature Tyler Allgeier at the goal line (two one-yard TDs), stealing away Robinson's ceiling. 

In Week 10, Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs were the top two running back busts, and they rebounded in a big way. Atlanta’s top running back only has four touchdowns this year, compared to 15 in 2024. I expect him to bounce back in a big way in Week 11.

Runner Up: James Cook (77 combined yards with five catches) was the highest rostered running back in the DFS market on the main slate on Sunday due to his favorable run matchup against the Dolphins. He was coming off a season-high 28 touches (27/114 with one catch for 11 yards) while dominating the Panthers in Week 8 (216/2)

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 11 top 12 running back projections:

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Daylight at the second level of the Bills’ defense led to Achane scoring from 59 and 35 yards, resulting in his best day (225 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches) of the year. Miami gave him a season-high 28 touches. His best three rushing games (20/99/1, 16/128/2, and 22/174/2) have come at home. Achane doesn’t have a rushing touchdown on the road (three receiving touchdowns). 

The Commanders come into Week 11 with five consecutive losses while allowing 154 points over their last four contests (44, 28, 38, and 44). They rank 29th against running backs (254.90 fantasy points). Backs have scored 11 touchdowns while gaining an impressive 10.7 yards per catch.

Achane’s next game will be in Brazil. He has another matchup with electric upside, but I could see the Dolphins’ sniping him with at least one in close rushing touchdowns. Achane is the top projected running back in Week 11.

Week 11 Waiver Wire Running Back

Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup: Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Bronco
Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

With J.K. Dobbins expected to miss multiple games, McLaughlin should get his best touch opportunity of the year against the Chiefs. The fantasy market will gravitate to RJ Harvey, who should be rostered in all formats, but Denver will rotate in a second running back. Over his first two seasons with the Broncos, he caught 55 of his 63 targets for 236 yards and four scores while making big plays in the run game (189/906/2 – 4.8 yards per rush). 

Tyler Badie is more of a pass-catcher, and the best running back on the Broncos’ practice squad is Deuce Vaughn, who never had a chance at success with Dallas over two years (40/110 with 10 catches for 68 yards).

At the very least, McLaughlin is a protection buy for Dobbins’ teams with the hopes that he can secure at least 10 touches a game.

