This week, we have to transition right out of Week 11 and right into Week 12, because the NFL week starts on Wednesday due to their increasingly crazy holiday schedule. We have games all week, and because of that, we don't have much time to get prepared for the upcoming fantasy week, so we have to dive right into the deep end.

While we are usually focusing on all the offensive stars around the league, we still have to pay some attention to the defense. IDP fantasy football, which is when you start individual defensive players, is not only a lot more fun, but also a lot more difficult. You have to put a lot more work in than many are willing to, which is why most fantasy owners simply play a team defense.

That's easy enough, and we are here to help you pick the correct defense and special teams to get into your lineups this week. These are our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 12.

D/ST Rankings: Week 12

D/ST Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings come in as our D/ST1 against Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons. Not only are they the best defense in the league, but we love the matchup against Atlanta.

Penix has not been good, and unless Bijan Robinson can put the whole team on his back, we don't see how the Falcons are going to move the ball in this game. We expect the Falcons to have more turnovers than touchdowns in this game.

D/ST New York Giants

New York is a D/ST we are higher on than consensus. We have them three spots above ECR (expert consensus ranking) as our D/ST4 overall, and that is all about the matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

That team is falling apart at the seams and outright cut their starting quarterback this week. There is a chance we get the rare big Anthony Richardson game this week, but those games are few and far between. It's far more likely we get the much more common Richardson disaster game.

D/ST Miami Dolphins

Miami is another team we are higher on than most. We have them nine spots above ECR as our D/ST14. The Dolphins' defense has been significantly better than most realize, and they have a matchup against the lowly Jets this week. You can use them as a D/ST2 this week.

D/ST Rankings

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