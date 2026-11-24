It was a crazy weekend of fantasy football, and now we have an extremely quick turnaround this week because of the holiday schedule. We have a game tomorrow on Thanksgiving Eve, so fantasy owners are scrambling to get waivers done, set their lineups, and gather all the information they need to start the best possible team this week.



With all this going on, we now have to turn our attention to kickers. Kickers! Great, because none of us have anything better to worry about than guessing whether the worst athlete on the field will get a chance to kick a ball because an offense doesn't convert a third down.



Most weeks, we put on a brave face and smile through having to talk about this waste-of-a-roster-spot position, but what are we doing, fantasy community? It's time to get the most random and least exciting position in the league out of our game.



We know you don't want to be here reading these rankings, and we don't want to research them, but we both have to because the game insists upon it. That should tell you all you need to know. More fantasy leagues need to replace kickers with an extra flex, and with a little luck, we can put fantasy kickers to rest one day. Taking out the worst slot in your lineup and replacing it with the best slot should be a no-brainer.



Kickers



K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys



Aubrey is once again in our top spot. Why? Because he's been the best kicker in the league for years, and the Cowboys offense gives him a safe floor. There isn't much more to it. He's a great kicker, so we like the talent, offense, and matchup.



Oh, and the answer to the question in the title is no. No, he is not.

K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals



On the rare occasion I play in a league with kickers, and there are a few, I don't draft the position until the last round. Because of that, I never get one of the top kickers.

McPherson was the kicker I was targeting and drafted in every league I'm in that has kickers. It has worked out well, and he comes in as our K5 this week. When all else fails, just grab a kicker on a good offense and settle for the extra points and hope for the field goals. Don't overcomplicate your kicker situation.

Kicker Rankings: Week 12

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