We have reached Week 12, and this week is going to get started early with a game on Thanksgiving Eve, three games on Thanksgiving, and another on Black Friday. It's going to be a wild week, but we have a lot less time to prepare for Week 12 because of the holiday schedule.

That's why we have to get our rankings out so you get your lineups set for this huge fantasy football week. We have no bye weeks, so every healthy body is in play. As always, we start at the top. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 12

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Over the past month or so, Burrow has begun to push Josh Allen for that top quarterback spot weekly in the rankings. In Week 12, Burrow once again steals that No. 1 spot from Allen this holiday weekend.

Burrow has an average matchup against the New Orleans Saints, while Allen has to go up against a Chiefs' defense that is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has been red hot and will look to keep that going in a potential shootout against the Buffalo Bills this week, in a game that could go a long way in helping determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. We have him two spots above ECR (expert consensus ranking) as the QB5 overall this week. We expect there to be plenty of fantasy points to go around this week in Buffalo.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is one of the most intriguing quarterbacks of the week. While he has been great this season, he has a brutal matchup this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

We have him one spot below in ECR as our QB9 overall this week. However, he does have the upside to outperform his current ranking now that he is beginning to get his weapons back and healthy.

QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Of every projected starting quarterback this week, Penix comes in last in our rankings as the QB32. That matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is terrible and particularly difficult for an already subpar quarterback in an offense that builds off the rushing attack. It's going to be a long day for Penix and the Falcons' offense.

Quarterbacks

More Fantasy Sports On SI News