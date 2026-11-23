We are finishing up another wild weekend of fantasy football, and over the past week, things have happened that will change the course of the season. There have been big injuries, monster performances, and everything else in between. These are our fantasy football rest-of-season rankings heading into Week 12.



Rest Of Season



Quarterbacks



Josh Allen still holds the top spot over Joe Burrow, but Burrow could continue to close the gap tonight. There are a lot of familiar faces at the top of these rankings.



Now that his weapons are getting healthy, Brock Purdy climbs to the QB3 slot, and we've moved CJ Stroud up to the QB8 spot. There are a few other shakeups up and down the rankings you need to check out.



Running Backs



We made a few big moves this week with Chuba Hubbard climbing up to the RB5 spot, and Derrick Henry dropping all the way down to RB9. After a monster Week 11 performance, Jonah Coleman also makes a leap into the RB1 rankings as the RB11. Jonathan Taylor continued to fall despite the injury to Seth McGowan, while Jeremiyah Love moved up as he presumably gets closer to a return.



Wide Receivers



There weren't a ton of big moves this week, but there was one huge move that will have a massive impact on the remainder of the fantasy football season. Puka Nacua was dropped from the rankings after undergoing season-ending knee surgery, while Davante Adams shot up the rankings as he looks likely to return in Week 14 as the team's WR1.



Tight Ends



The tight end position has been shockingly steady this season. Brock Bowers comes in as the TE3 while he deals with yet another injury, and Colston Loveland jumps up the TE5. We also see Tyler Warren just barely clinging to a TE1 ranking as the TE12. The rest is much of the same.



Rest Of Season Rankings: All Positions

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