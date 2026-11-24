Week 11 is now behind us, and Week 12 is going to be crazy. We have almost no time to prepare for this week because we get our first game on Wednesday this week, then three games on Thursday, and a game on Friday. So we are going to get right into it this week.

Here, we are going to focus on the toughest and most important position in fantasy football to get right. That is, of course, the running backs. A lot of top running backs have brutal matchups this week, which has really shaken things up. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.

Running Back Rankings: Week 12

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker returned to practice for the Chiefs on Tuesday, and we now have him 23 spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings). The only reason he is so low in the overall rankings is that it's still early in the week and many people haven't adjusted their rankings yet, with this news just breaking within the past hour or so.

However, even once everyone has adjusted the rankings, we do believe that we are probably more bullish on him than most. He comes in as our RB2 overall in what should be a shootout against the Buffalo Bills.

Assuming he's fully healthy and plays, the big question is: how does this backfield look after rookie Emmett Johnson looked great with Walker sidelined? We don't think anything changes, and we get the same backfield split as before Walker started missing time with his groin injury.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Gordon is one of the running backs we are much higher on than ECR. We have him nine spots above ECR as our RB15 overall. That's even with him coming off a down game in Week 11 against the Bills.

The good news is that he doesn't play the Bills this week. Instead, he will be running up against the lowly New York Jets. When these teams played in late October, in the Dolphins' only win of the season, Gordon topped 100 rushing yards and found the end zone.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

This is one of our more controversial and risky rankings. We have Barkley 10 spots below ECR as our RB22 against the Dallas Cowboys. While everyone is looking at the matchup, we are concerned about Barkley's health and the Eagles' offense. Don't be shocked if he disappoints this week, even in a great matchup against Dallas.

Running Back Rankings

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