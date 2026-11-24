Week 11 is over, and while it's only Tuesday, Week 12 is already upon us. Because of the holiday this week, we get football all week, including tomorrow. With very little time to prepare for this week, we are getting right into it and making sure you get your best possible lineups set.

Surprisingly, the tight ends have been the most stable, consistent, and predictable position this season. We would love to tell you the position has been crazy and you desperately need our help, but not much has changed from week to week this season. However, there are a few exceptions, and that's what you are here for.

Tight Ends

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

We were a bit nervous about McBride in Week 11 with Josh Johnson under center, but we came away happy with what we saw. While we'd like to see more than 54 receiving yards and four rushing yards, we are thrilled that he caught nine of 14 targets.

His production isn't going to be what it was with Jacoby Brissett under center, whether he has Johnson or Carson Beck throwing him the ball, but at least the volume seems to still be there. He's once again in our TE1 spot this week in a matchup against the Washington Commanders.

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers has dominated the headlines when it comes to tight ends for most of the season. That's because he seems to always be on the injury report, and this week will be no exception.

No matter what the deceptive Raiders' coaching staff tells you this week, there is a real chance that Bowers is forced to miss another week. Follow his practice participation and official designations only. Because of this, he comes in as our TE3 behind Isaiah Likely this week.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

After doing our rankings, we were surprised to find that we have Goedert eight spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our TE11. The Eagles don't have a ton of good options in their passing attack, and he will be going up against a porous Dallas Cowboys defense.

We view him as a low-end TE1 this week, and expect the Eagles' offense to be more productive than many may be expecting with Joe Milton under center.

TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

While we have Goedert significantly over ECR, we have Hockenson seven spots below ECR. He's been up and down this season, and clearly lacks the athletic ability he once boasted. We aren't overly interested in him this week, in what will likely be a low-scoring matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight End Rankings: Week 12

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