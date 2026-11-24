We have reached Thanksgiving week, which is one of the best fantasy football weeks of the year. The NFL has games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday. However, that leaves us with very little time to prepare for the upcoming week.

That is why we are getting right into this week with our rankings this week to make sure you can get your lineups set. The wide receivers could end up carrying your team this week with some of the running backs, and it's the wideouts we are focusing on here. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 12

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is often in the mix for the top spot and often lands in it. This is one of those weeks when he comes in ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That's mostly because of the overall offense and quarterback situation.

Neither matchup really sways us in either direction, but Joe Burrow has been playing out of his mind. JSN isn't even sure who his quarterback is going to be this week. That's enough to give Chase the edge for us.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

One of our biggest discrepancies with ECR (expert consensus rankings) this week is with Nabers. We have him five spots higher in a matchup against the spiraling Indianapolis Colts.

He should have a monster Week 12. The Colts are a complete disaster in every aspect of the game and don't have anybody who has a chance to slow Nabers down. Especially if Sauce Gardner misses another game.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice also comes in five spots above ECR as our WR19 overall in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This game should be a shootout, and Rice is their top pass-catching weapon. He should have a big game against a Bills defense that hasn't been anything special this season, and we have no fears about Rice going up against them.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate has worked his way back into being a WR1 again this week. Nevertheless, that is significantly more impressive this week, when there are no bye weeks. He has a lot more competition this week.

The last time the Titans played the Jags, Tate was sidelined due to injury. In that game, the Titans scored 23 points, and Cam Ward threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Tate could surprise some people with a big game.

Wide Receiver Rankings

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