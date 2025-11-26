Week 13 Quarterback Projections & Updated Rankings: Patrick Mahomes Tops List
The quarterback darling in Week 12 was Jameis Winston. He passed for 366 yards with two touchdowns, while also scoring a 33-yard TD via a pass in the second half. His success (36.90 fantasy points) gave the Giants’ quarterbacks their fifth impact day of the year.
- Russell Wilson (35.80 fantasy points)
- Jaxson Dart (32.25, 29.15, and 29.70 fantasy points)
The other two quarterbacks with over 30.00 fantasy points came in the Eagles/Cowboys matchup.
- Jalen Hurts (33.75)
- Dak Prescott (31.60)
Eight more quarterbacks scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown format, highlighted by Cam Ward’s best NFL game (26.50 fantasy points – 293 combined yards with two touchdowns).
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks In 2025
Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after 12 weeks:
- Josh Allen (26.69)
- Patrick Mahomes (24.88)
- Dak Prescott (23.47)
- Matthew Stafford (23.46)
- Jalen Hurts (23.45)
- Drake Maye (23.20)
- Daniel Jones (22.55)
- Caleb Williams (22.30)
- Justin Herbert (22.10)
- Bo Nix (21.06)
- Lamar Jackson (20.93)
- Jared Goff (20.55)
Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Bust
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have won five consecutive games despite Jackson losing his offensive magic over his last three starts. He failed to deliver a touchdown in back-to-back games, leading to two consecutive bust showings in fantasy points (8.65 and 8.75). Since returning from the ankle injury, Jackson averaged 25 pass attempts and 181 passing yards, while also losing his magic in the run game (25/71 – 2.8 yards per carry).
Runner Up: Josh Allen (12.65 fantasy points) was under duress on many pass plays last week, leading to eight sacks by the Texans’ defense and small running lanes (5/20). The fantasy market has a funny way of stealing a player’s edge after impact games. After his best two fantasy showings (42.70 and 47.85), Allen posted his worst two games of the season.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
Here are the top 12 projected quarterbacks for Week 13:
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
After a stretch of three consecutive games with three passing touchdowns (932 combined yards and a 73.7% completion rate), Mahomes only has one score over his last three starts. He had similar success in combined yards (916), but weaker results in his completion rate (58.4%).
The Cowboys continue to have the worst quarterback defense (301.75 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 30 touchdowns to QBs, with them gaining 7.4 yards per pass attempt.
- Jalen Hurts (214 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Russell Wilson (473 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Caleb Williams (310 combined yards with four touchdowns)
- Jordan Love (365 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Justin Fields (309 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bryce Young (199/3)
- Jayden Daniels (191 combined yards with two scores)
- Bo Nix (247/4)
- Jacoby Brissett (265 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Geno Smith (238/1)
- Dak Prescott (363 combined yards with three touchdowns)
Mahomes looks poised to break out of his scoring slump this week in his favorable matchup. Kansas City has been better in rushing touchdowns (13) this year, but four have come from the quarterback position and one via a wide receiver. Mahomes is the top-rated quarterback this week.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Quarterback
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
For the third consecutive week, Darnold has been ranked in my top 10 in quarterback projections while ranking 14th in fantasy points (206.45) for the year. He finished 11th in Week 12 (244/2) despite attempting only 26 passes. Seattle has fewer than 28 passing attempts in seven of their 11 matchups this year, leading to a lower ceiling for Darnold in most weeks. His ace in the hole is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who shows up every week.
The Vikings have the eighth-best defense vs. quarterbacks (193.85 fantasy points), thanks to facing only 27.8 passes per game.
- Caleb Williams (268 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Michael Penix (135/0)
- Jake Browning (140/0)
- Aaron Rodgers (200/1)
- Dillon Gabriel (190/2)
- Jalen Hurts (326/3)
- Jared Goff (284/2)
- Lamar Jackson (212 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Caleb Williams (219 combined yards)
- Jordan Love (139/0)
The lack of quarterback play by Minnesota suggests a lower-scoring game for the Vikings, which could lead to more runs by Seattle. Darnold is gaining 9.3 yards per pass attempt, highlighted by 42 completions of 20 yards or more, with 11 reaching the 40-yard mark. He is also facing his former team. I have him projected to pass for 267 yards with two scores.
