Colby Parkinson Climbs Week 13 Tight End Projections, Updated Rankings

Colby Parkinson surges up the Week 13 fantasy tight end rankings after three straight scoring performances, shaking up projections during a volatile stretch for the position.

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hunter Henry (7/115/1 on 10 targets) was the only shining star in Week 12 at the tight end position. No other player scored more than 17.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, ending a five-week onslaught of success from Trey McBride (21.20, 29.40, 27.70, and 27.50) and Brock Bowers (43.30). 

Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2025

After 12 weeks, here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:

  • Trey McBride (18.34)
  • Brock Bowers (14.58)
  • Tucker Kraft (14.65)
  • Jake Ferguson (13.83)
  • Travis Kelce (13.91)
  • Tyler Warren (13.25)
  • Dalton Kincaid (12.25)
  • Sam LaPorta (11.88)
  • Juwan Johnson (10.88)
  • Oronde Gadsden (10.96)
  • Dallas Goedert (10.69)
  • Dalton Schultz (10.59)

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust: Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

After working his way to a top 10 ranking at tight end, Schultz had no answer for the Bills’ defense (one catch for eight yards on four targets). He scored double-digit fantasy points in five (11.00, 18.80, 13.70, 18.30, and 11.10) of his six previous matchups.

Runner Up: Dallas Goedert was a non-factor against the Cowboys, leading to two catches for 20 yards on two targets. He’s gained fewer than 45 receiving yards in five consecutive games. Goedert scored seven times from Week 3 to Week 8 over six games.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 13 top 12 tight ends projections:

Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections
Shawn Childs

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Over his last six games, McBride scored more than 16.00 fantasy points in each matchup, highlighted by four great weeks (21.20, 29.40, 27.70, and 27.50) while averaging 23.20 fantasy points per game. He has six touchdowns over his hot streak. Jacoby Brissett threw the ball 175 times over this span (44, 36, 31, 44, 57, and 49), creating a fantasy goldmine for his receiving options.

The Buccaneers allow short yards per catch (8.8) to tight ends, but they accounted for only 22.2% of their catches allowed and 16.7% of opposing receiving yards. Tampa sits 12th in tight end defense (133.20 fantasy points). 

  • Kyle Pitts (7/59)
  • Dallas Goedert (4/37/2)
  • AJ Barner (7/53/2)
  • Colby Parkinson (4/41/1)

McBride is a WR1 playing tight end, and only four wideouts and six running backs have outscored him this season. Arizona should continue to throw the ball at a high rate, giving him another chance at being the top tight end in Week 13.

Week 13 Waiver Wire Tight End

Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup: Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after catching a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

The high level of success by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams this season has created more space for the Rams’ tight ends over their last six games (5/47/1, 8/101/1, 10/114/1, 10/114/2, 3/37/1, and 7/70/1). As a result, Los Angeles climbed to eighth in tight end scoring (176.50 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Parkinson has been trending higher over his last three games (4/41/1, 2/14/1, and 4/41/1), and the Rams placed Tyler Higbee on the IR last week with an ankle issue.

The Panthers rank 26th in tight end defense (174.90 fantasy points), while allowing 12.3 yards per catch (second-highest rate in the league). They’ve caught 75.6% of their targets.

  • Tyler Warren (5/70)
  • Jake Tonges (7/41/1)
  • George Kittle (9/84/1)
  • AJ Barner (10/70)

Parkinson has led the Rams’ tight ends in snaps over the past three weeks (57%, 69%, and 63%). His scoring drives his fantasy value, but he still only grades as a backend top 12 tight end option unless Los Angeles narrows down their rotation of players at the position.

