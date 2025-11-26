Week 13 Wide Receiver Projections, Updated Rankings for Fantasy Football
Over the course of an 18-week NFL season, there are times when my projections identify the key pieces to make a big score in the DFS market and potentially in prop bets. Week 12 was a golden opportunity that I failed to capitalize on, leaving me tossing and turning for a few days about my poor decision-making in building lineups.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the top wide receiver (8/171/2) last week, giving him his best day in fantasy points (37.10) in PPR formats. I sense a two-touchdown game with impact yards, and he rewarded my belief with that outcome. Nine additional wideouts scored over 20.00 fantasy points, with three other players posting impact games.
- Wan’Dale Robinson (30.60)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (29.90)
- George Pickens (29.60)
Top 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 12 weeks:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (23.27)
- Puka Nacua (21.10)
- George Pickens (20.04)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (19.85)
- Ja’Marr Chase (19.50)
- Drake London (17.80)
- Davante Adams (16.65)
- Chris Olave (15.04)
- Michael Pittman (14.88)
- Emeka Egbuka (14.71)
- Justin Jefferson (13.81)
- Jaylen Waddle (13.78)
Wide Receiver Bust of Week 12
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
The Jahmyr Gibbs explosive show and the success of Amon-Ra St. Brown left Williams with his second goose egg over the past five games. Jared Goff looked his way three times. His stock was trending higher after scoring in three consecutive matchups (4/66/1, 6/119/1, and 4/88/1).
Runner Up: Emeka Egbuka (6.20 fantasy points) continues to come up short in his catch rate (37.5% in Week 12). Baker Mayfield was under pressure on many plays, and his early exit led the Bucs to conceding the game in the fourth quarter with mostly rushing attempts to kill the clock. Egbuka had eight targets.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 13 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
After a dull showing against the Broncos (6/38 on nine targets), Rice regained his form in Week 12 (8/141 on 12 targets). His scoreless streak sits at three games, but that should change in his favorable matchup against the Cowboys. Over his five starts, Rice is averaging 20.24 fantasy points in PPR formats, with success in three games (23.20, 25.50, and 24.10).
The Cowboys inched up to 30th in wide receiver defense (422.30 fantasy points). They continue to allow big plays (14.0 yards per catch), with wideouts scoring 18 touchdowns.
- Malik Nabers (9/167/2)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (8/142/1)
- Luther Burden (3/101/1)
- Romeo Doubs (6/58/3)
- Garrett Wilson (6/71/1)
- Tetairoa McMillan (3/29/2)
- Troy Franklin (6/89/2)
- Marvin Harrison (7/96/1)
- A.J. Brown (8/110/1)
The Chiefs’ passing offense should be much better this week, leading to more touchdowns. Rice is the volume receiver for Kansas City with higher-scoring upside. I expect over 100 yards receiving with a chance at multiple touchdowns.
Week 13 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Gem
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
The Packers desperately need a boost in their wide receiver structure, and Reed has the tools to fill that need. He’s been out of action since Week 2 after having two surgeries (shoulder and foot). Reed began the season with three catches for 45 yards and one touchdown on five targets. The Packers have hinted that he has a chance to play this week after opening up his practice window.
Reed should be added in all formats, even if he sits this week. He’s scored 18 touchdowns over his first 35 games while showing a balance between a possession receiver and a big play threat. Green Bay will also give him some rushing chances (11/119/2 and 20/163/1).
